United Airlines Sponsors MIAT College of Technology Aviation Maintenance Students at Recent Aerospace Maintenance Competition

MIAT Lady Mustangs All-Female Team Earns 1st Place Overall in Competing with Professionalism Category; MIAT Mustangs Team 1 Earned 2nd Place in the School Category

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation students from the Houston campus of MIAT College of Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., recently took top honors at the annual Aerospace Maintenance Competition (AMC). Presented by Snap-on in Atlanta, Ga., this national event was held from April 18 through April 20. The MIAT Mustangs Team 1 and MIAT Lady Mustangs were sponsored by United Airlines, Houston's hometown airline.

"We are committed to nurturing the future generation of aviation professionals. These competitions give our aircraft maintenance mechanics an opportunity to showcase their problem solving, communication and teamwork skills, all of which are critical in the field. At United, we are committed to creating a workplace that is as diverse as the communities and customers we serve," commented Jason Rodger, United aircraft maintenance supervisor and United Airlines Team Houston coach.

Eighty-four teams from around the world participated in the competition which is held in conjunction with Aviation Week Network's MRO Americas at the Georgia World Congress Center. This flagship event of the Aerospace Maintenance Council recognizes and celebrates aviation maintenance professionals and raises awareness of the knowledge and skills required to maintain safe, airworthy aircraft. This event also provides an opportunity for professionals and students in the aerospace maintenance sector to compete in a series of timed events highlighting various tasks found in the field.

The MIAT Mustangs and Lady Mustangs teams, which are comprised of five students and one alternate, are currently enrolled in the school's Part 147 FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) programs. All of the MIAT Houston competitors earned $1,000 each in cash prizes, Snap-On tools valued at $5,000, Sonic Tool backpacks valued at $3,300, scholarships and many other awards. The total cash value of all prizes awarded to MIAT team members amounted to $20,000.

"Our MIAT College of Technology Houston aviation maintenance students have once again proven their excellence by winning several events at the 2023 Aerospace Maintenance Competition. We are incredibly proud of our students' hard work and dedication. These awards are a great reflection of the quality of instruction that these students receive at MIAT College of Technology. Our Mustangs also won two cable rigging tools valued at $4,000 that they donated to two other schools who participated in the competition," commented Michael Riccardelli, MIAT College of Technology aviation instructor, skills team head coach, and mentor. Riccardelli coached the award-winning MIAT Mustangs and Lady Mustangs.

"It is especially inspiring to see an all-female team succeed in such a male-dominated industry. This achievement not only showcases the talent and skills of our students, but also highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion in the aviation field," added Riccardelli.

Sulia Guajardo, MIAT College of Technology aviation student and Lady Mustangs team member, commented: "I feel incredibly honored to be a part of the first all-female team from MIAT College of Technology to participate and win at the Aerospace Maintenance Competition. Being a woman in the skilled trades industry can be challenging. I'm so proud to show that we can do. It's important for more women to enter the field, and I hope to inspire others to pursue their passion for aviation."

The MIAT Mustangs team members include Garrett Nasrallah, team captain; Brian Vega; Dakota Rives; Robert Stoll; Charles Bolin; and Liam Henry, alternate. The MIAT Lady Mustangs team members include Janille Hargreaves, team captain; Sulia Guajardo; Patine Mundo; Winona Manalo; Kaylon Membreno; and Dayna Collins, alternate

The MIAT Mustangs coaching staff includes: Michael Riccardelli, head coach; Randy Hand, assistant coach; and Mary Short, assistant coach (Lady Mustangs).

Summary of Results

MIAT Mustangs Team 1 – 2nd place overall schools, 1st place United Airlines Fuel Tank Entry Precautions, 1st place National Business Aviation Association and Standard Aero Engine Fan Blade Removal, 1st place Barfield Fault Test, 2nd place United Airlines Cable Rigging, 2nd place FedEx Express Safety Wiring, 3rd place Perfect Point E-Drill Fastener Removal, 3rd place Barfield Air Data Test, 3rd place Airforce Flex Fluid Line.

MIAT Lady Mustangs Team – 1st place overall Competing with Professionalism, 1st place United Airlines Cable Rigging, 2nd place United Airlines Fuel Tank Entry Precautions, 3rd place 8Tree and Alaska Airlines Airframe Damage Inspection

UTI's Airframe and Powerplant Training and Aviation Maintenance Technology programs are currently offered at its MIAT-Houston and MIAT-Canton campuses. Pending FAA approvals, UTI's Airframe and Powerplant Training programs will be offered at UTI-Avondale, UTI-Long Beach, and UTI-Miramar. For more information about UTI, please visit uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About United:

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL.

