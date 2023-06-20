THE WASHINGTON POST AGAIN NAMES EAGLE HILL CONSULTING A TOP WORKPLACE

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been named one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2023 in the midsize company category. This is the sixth time Eagle Hill has earned top workplace accolades by The Washington Post, demonstrating the company's steadfast commitment to cultivating a work environment that places an equal importance on client and employee satisfaction.

Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting) (PRNewswire)

Eagle Hill Consulting is one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2023 in the midsize category.

Earlier this year, Eagle Hill earned top workplace and consulting awards from Forbes and Vault. ALM recently named Eagle Hill an employee well-being innovator.

"This year's recognition shows were are consistent in our commitment to a culture that deeply values its employees," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "The last several years haven't been easy for employees and employers. But we have remained intentional about listening to our employees and taking action to ensure we have a workplace that meets their needs."

"For example, we have been intentional about strengthening our employee connections in four key areas – self, team, leadership, and Eagle Hill – through communications, in-person and virtual gatherings. Our program already is showing results, with employee connection to the company up 18 percent in just six months. In the end, our clients are best served when our workforce feels connected, fully engaged, empowered, and fulfilled by their work," Jezior said.

Conducted in partnership with employee engagement firm Energage, LLC, the survey asked employees about the companies they work for to identify the highest ranked workplaces in the region. More than 6,865 organizations were invited to participate, and top companies were selected based on survey responses from employees on topics ranging from employee development to innovation.

Read more about the award here.

Read more about career opportunities at Eagle Hill here.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy, Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting