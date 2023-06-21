Aspirion Appoints Tammi Smith to Chief Transformation Officer

COLUMBUS, Ga., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a leading technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") provider for complex claims and revenue integrity, announced today that Tammi Smith has been appointed to the position of Chief Transformation Officer, effective immediately. Smith will be responsible for driving optimum performance, scale, best practices, and transformation to enable greater effectiveness in serving Aspirion's clients and operating at the highest levels.

Tammi Smith (PRNewswire)

"Aspirion's commitment to continual improvement and transformation is clear with Tammi at the helm."

"Aspirion's commitment to continual improvement and transformation is clear with Tammi at the helm of our Enterprise Transformation Organization," said Amy Amick, Aspirion CEO. "Tammi's extensive experience in strategic transformation, integration of acquisitions, and propagation of best practices make her a vital addition to our executive leadership team. Client excellence is a key pillar of our company and we have set a bar that we will always be the most impactful partner to the clients that we serve. This material investment in excellence and innovation is core to our company's DNA. Tammi's leadership will be instrumental in our ability to consistently deliver on this lofty commitment."

Smith will spearhead the scaling of Aspirion's business with targeted outcomes which include ensuring the highest yield and the fastest acceleration of cash flow for its clients. Smith joins Aspirion with extensive expertise, including most recently her time at Enverus where she served as the Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations. Prior to Enverus, she held various leadership roles at nThrive/MedAssets including Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations & Enablement, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Technology Operations, Vice President for Strategic Operations, and Chief of Staff. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at M*Modal, Allscripts, and TriZetto where she cultivated her expertise in revenue cycle management and change management.

"I am excited and energized to join this forward-looking organization and to take on the role of Chief Transformation Officer," said Tammi Smith. "Everything Aspirion does is focused on being the trusted partner for the healthcare organizations it serves—and to stay true to that mission it is critical that we continue to innovate, grow, and transform as a company for the benefit of our teammates and clients. I look forward to building on that foundation over the coming months and into the future."

About Aspirion

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid as well as denials, underpayments, and aged AR. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The Company serves clients across the United States, including half of the ten largest health systems in the country.

Media Contact

Erin Haynie, Vice President, Marketing

Aspirion

erin.haynie@aspirion.com

Aspirion (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspirion