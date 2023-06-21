Chewsy Launches the Ultimate Kids' Multi Vitamin Exclusively at Target

23 Vitamins, Minerals, Superfoods and Probiotics to Support Children's Health and Well-being

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy, a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, is thrilled to announce the new Kids' Multi, exclusively available at Target stores nationwide and Target.com. This exciting launch delivers a complete blend of essential nutrients so children stay healthy and full of energy.

The Chewsy Kids' Multi is a unique supplement designed with kids in mind, offering a naturally flavored and tasty, wild berry chew that can be taken daily. Scientifically formulated with 23 nutrients and only 3 grams of sugar per chew, parents can rest easy knowing their children are getting the nutrition they need.

"We are so honored to partner with Target to launch our Kids' Multi," said Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. "Target's reputation as a trusted and accessible destination for families aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality supplements that are not only effective but also enjoyable for our customers. This exclusive partnership allows us to reach a wider audience of parents who prioritize the health and wellbeing of their children and are looking for hassle-free and healthy everyday essentials."

From taste to texture, the new Kids' Multi stands out from traditional gummies or chewable vitamins as they feature a candy style that is bursting with juicy flavor but even juicer health benefits. Each chew contains key vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Probiotics, Zinc, Selenium and superfoods like blueberry, elderberry, pomegranate and acai. Chewsy chews are individually wrapped for a convenient and on-the-go experience that can be easily packed in a lunchbox or backpack for a mid-day treat.

Along with the Kids' Multi, customers can also shop Women's Multi on the shelves of Target stores nationwide, created to work synergistically to support immune function, promote energy production, maintain healthy bones, and contribute to overall vitality in women.

For more information about the Chewsy Kids' Multi and Women's Multi, visit Chewsychews.com or Target.com

About Chewsy Chews

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products can be found at www.chewsychews.com , Target, Sprouts, Whole Foods, CVS, and Amazon.

