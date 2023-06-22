FUTURE ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING CARBON OFFSET PARTNERSHIP WITH AEG'S ELECTRIC FOREST

Future becomes the first fintech company to partner with a major music festival to inspire fans to offset events they love

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future , a climate-focused fintech company, is proud to announce its innovative Carbon Offset Partnership with AEG's Electric Forest for 2023. This partnership invites the Forest Family to play an active role in reducing the carbon impact of the festival, while also providing access to exciting perks before, during, and after the event.

This novel partnership focuses on decreasing Electric Forest's carbon footprint in two essential ways:

Future will offset Electric Forest's Scope 1 and 2 emissions for every fan who becomes a FutureCard member.

Forest Family Future members can unite to offset an additional 10,000 tons of carbon as a community by completing Missions in the Future app - over tenfold the total carbon emissions of all fuel used at Electric Forest. Future's Missions reward fans for switching to great climate-friendly options – from electric rideshares and scooters, to refurbished technology, EVs, heat pumps, and renewable electricity. Every ton of CO2e members reduce gets tracked and verified, and Future pays $90 for each ton of carbon reduced.

The partnership offers additional rewards for those signing up for and using FutureCard for Electric Forest purchases, including 6% cashback on all merchandise purchased at the Official Forest Goods stores on site and 25% cashback on Official Electric Forest Shuttle passes purchased online to inspire more fans to take the shuttle and lower the carbon emissions of their fan journey.

FutureCard is a free Visa debit card that rewards its members with benefits that contribute positively to our planet. Cardholders enjoy 5%+ cashback at over 50,000 climate-friendly businesses, including all thrift stores, bike shops, scooters, public transit, and electric vehicle charging, and 1% cashback on all other purchases. With no fees and FDIC-insured deposits up to $250,000*, Future incentivizes its members to switch to more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Future and AEG are working together to build a sustainable Electric Forest!

About Future

Future is building the most rewarding way to pay in the sustainable economy, incentivizing consumers to make climate-friendly purchases and supporting the shift towards a low-carbon future. Future pays consumers to reduce their carbon footprint and offers personalized recommendations to save cash and carbon. Future launched the award-winning FutureCard Visa® Debit Card offering 5%+ cashback at 50,000 businesses across the U.S. To learn more about Future, visit future.green .

*Terms and conditions apply. See future.green/legal/rewards for details. Future is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Piermont Bank, Member FDIC. The FutureCard Visa® Debit Card is issued by Piermont Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com .

Press Contacts:

Karen Navarre Wicki | Future: future@thenumber29.com

