PLS Logistics Services Recognized as Mars Wrigley's Broker Carrier of the Year

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Logistics Services, a leading provider of third- party logistics and freight brokerage services, was announced today as the recipient of the prestigious Broker Carrier of the Year award for Mars Wrigley. The award was presented to PLS representatives on Tuesday May 20th at a strategic carrier meeting held at the Mars Wrigley offices in Dallas, TX.

PLS Logistics Mars Wrigley Broker Carrier Of The Year Award (PRNewswire)

Chosen among Mars Wrigley's entire Transportation partner network, PLS Logistics has been recognized as delivering outstanding on-time performance, class-leading customer service and overall value as a partner. This esteemed recognition highlights PLS Logistics Services' commitment to delivering exceptional shipping solutions and solidifies their position as the preferred choice among Mars Wrigley's extensive network of carriers.

"We are extremely grateful to receive the recognition of Broker Carrier of the Year award from Mars Wrigley the world's leading manufacturer of chewing gum, chocolate and fruity confections and known for setting high standards with their logistics operations," said Greg Burns, CEO of PLS Logistics Services. "This award highlights the power of PLS Logistics National Account Solutions which combines highly competitive pricing with class leading on-time service performance for some of the most demanding shippers in North America. It is most gratifying to see our service performance recognized by one of the most forward-thinking shippers in North America."

"Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business," said Joe Bielawski, Chief Operating Officer of PLS Logistics. "It is always a pleasure to work with teams that share the same standards of service excellence that we aim to provide every day. We've made it a point to understand their processes at warehouses, production sites, and off-site locations and we are proud to deliver for Mars Wrigley each day."

PLS Logistics Services is a leading multi-modal transportation and technology provider delivering class leading customer service and performance with customized technology solutions. With an extensive network of over 68,000+ qualified carriers, 6,000+ active shipping customers, and over 700+ global employees, PLS Logistics Services is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry with an extensive network to drive efficient and reliable shipping solutions for all types of shippers in North America.

Website: www.plslogistics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PLS Logistics Services