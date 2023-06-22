SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XP Health, a company dedicated to democratizing vision care with a digital-first vision benefits platform, received the Health Value Award for Vision from Validation Institute.

XP Health Receives Distinguished Health Value Award From Validation Institute

The Health Value Awards recognize organizations with health, benefits, and/or wellness programs that are implemented by employers with their populations and show significant cost-savings and/or improvements in health outcomes. Validated categories are evaluated by Validation Institute, an independent certifier for performance and methodologies and all categories are then reviewed by a panel of nationally prominent judges for market viability, impact, and innovation. The awards were presented on June 20, 2023 at thINc360 – The Healthcare Innovation Congress .

"We congratulate XP Health and are thrilled to celebrate and recognize the innovative work they are doing in the vision care space. In the Vision category, we award XP Health the 2023 Health Value Award," said Benny DiCecca, CEO, Validation Institute.

"We're honored that XP Health has been awarded with the Health Value Award and recognized by Validation Institute," said Antonio Moraes, CEO and co-founder of XP Health. "XP Health's focus on making vision care more affordable, accessible and a better member experience, is celebrated with this milestone from the Validation Institute."

In early 2023, Validation Institute performed a Validation of XP Health and found that XP Health plans cost less and give employees the same or better benefits than other vision plans. In this evaluation, the Validation Institute certified that using XP Health, member utilization increased by 459 percent with claim costs decreasing by 69 percent, going from $212.86 in their previous plan to $65.37.

About XP Health

XP Health is a digital-first vision platform focused on eye exams and eyewear that uses customer-centric design and technology to create a more affordable, accessible and better member experience. XP Health was founded to combat the often confusing, expensive, and frustrating experiences common with vision care and vision insurance. XP Health was named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies," and over the past year has expanded from 30 to 1500+ customers, including DocuSign, Navistar, Chegg, Sequoia Consulting, and strategic partner Guardian Life Insurance. To learn more visit xphealth.co .

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Woburn, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. www.ValidationInstitute.com

Media Contact

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

(212) 399-0026

ivy@ivycohen.com

View original content:

SOURCE XP Health