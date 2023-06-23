Lakeshore® Opens First Retail Store in Wisconsin

Leading Developer and Retailer of Top-Quality Education Materials Opens Storefront in Milwaukee Area

MILWAUKEE, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, is excited to announce the opening of their new retail store in Milwaukee (16900 F West Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005), marking the brand's first ever brick-and-mortar location in the state of Wisconsin. To celebrate the Milwaukee store's opening, Lakeshore has organized a lineup of fun-filled in-person events and opportunities to win prizes throughout June and July.

Lakeshore Opens First Store in Milwaukee, WI. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to grow our brick-and-mortar roster and to expand our presence and support our local sales force in the state of Wisconsin. We're eager to celebrate this milestone with the Milwaukee-area community and look forward to connecting with local educators and families," said Joe Abbadessa, Lakeshore's Senior Vice President of Retail & Sales Strategy.

Lakeshore Learning invites the Milwaukee area to join in the following store opening festivities:

Exclusive Giveaways:

Mystery Discounts:

Attend Read and Play Events (All will run 11AM – 3PM ): Local Milwaukee business, Pete's Pop, will provide a summer popsicle for every child that attends each event:

Passionate about creating materials that foster a lifelong love of learning, Lakeshore has had the privilege of serving the education community for almost 70 years. Recognizing the difference teachers make in children's daily lives, the company creates high-quality materials and classroom resources that are easy to use and fun for students. At Lakeshore's retail locations, customers are invited to experience educational in-store events, helpful services, and more.

This store location's hours will be as follows: Monday – Saturday 10AM – 8PM; Sunday 11AM – 5 PM. For more information about Lakeshore Learning stores, visit: www.lakeshorelearning.com/store. To stay up to date with all things Lakeshore Learning, follow: @LakeshoreLearning.

About Lakeshore—Designed by Teachers, Loved by Kids

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Madeline Zenz

Madeline@3rdcoastpr.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lakeshore Learning