This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates in battery energy storage and sustainable aviation fuel.
NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Honeywell Introduces Honeywell Ionic™, a Modular Battery Energy Storage System with Improved Energy Density and Reduced Installation Costs
Honeywell Ionic is a single, complete solution for commercial and industrial customers as well as independent power producers who are looking to optimize energy costs, store back-up power, and reduce their carbon footprint. It's also applicable for front-of-meter users who are seeking to simplify the installation process and reduce installation costs.
- Boeing Launches SAF Dashboard to Track and Project Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
Boeing released the tool at the 2023 Paris Air Show to support discussion and action among industry stakeholders regarding the existing SAF footprint as well as future production levels required to meet the commercial aviation industry's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.
- H2U Technologies Announces Hydrogen Industry's First Commercial-Scale Non-Iridium PEM Electrolyzer
"We and others believe H2U's non-iridium PEM electrolyzers have the potential to transform the green hydrogen industry," said Mark McGough, CEO of H2U Technologies. "Our breakthrough technology will bring down gas production costs and alleviate supply chain constraints, making green hydrogen more accessible and cost-effective for a wide range of applications."
- Ameren Missouri plans new solar generation capable of powering more than 95,000 homes
"These projects support our ongoing generation transformation toward more clean energy while maintaining the reliability, resiliency and affordability our customers expect," said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. "In addition, we are taking advantage of new federal incentives that will help us provide renewable energy to our customers at a lower cost."
- MCLB Albany EV charging project is a model for Department of Defense
Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, through a unique partnership with Southern Company subsidiary, Georgia Power, is currently installing 21 charging stations at nine locations across the base, which will allow up to 96 vehicles to be plugged in on the base simultaneously. The project has been initiated and is expected to be complete by fall.
- Invenergy Announces $1 Billion Follow On Investment from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners
Matthew Runkle, Senior Managing Director, Blackstone Infrastructure, said, "Invenergy has a premier platform for developing, owning, and operating clean energy projects and we are excited to continue supporting the realization of these projects and their important contribution to decarbonizing the energy sector."
- Sungrow Debuts Its New Generation Residential Solution during Intersolar Europe 2023
The solution is ideal to supply power to a broader range of high-power household appliances. When the whole house is installed with up to 43kVA of load power, this complete residential solution can support the whole house in grid parallel mode.
- Revolutionizing Energy: Sigenergy's AI-Powered Solutions Lead the Way
"Conventional PV solutions without energy storage will gradually be overthrown," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. "The true leaders of the energy industry will be those who effectively incorporate AI to empower and optimize energy systems."
- California Senate Approves Wave and Tidal Renewable Energy Bill
The legislative initiative directs the California Energy Commission to work with the relevant California state agencies to study the feasibility and potential for wave and tidal energy development in California and sets deadlines to report its findings to the California Legislature and Governor.
- NapaSan Teams With NextEra Energy Resources for New Biofuel Mainspring Linear Generator
The linear generator will run on biofuel produced at NapaSan's wastewater treatment plant, providing renewable energy to power the plant while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Under the agreement, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources will install, own and operate the linear generator at NapaSan's wastewater treatment plant. The unit is expected to generate 230 kW of clean, renewable electricity.
- Pusan National University Researchers Develop New Adsorbent for Removing Radioactive Cesium Ions from Nuclear Wastewater
Nuclear power is typically considered a cleaner way of generating power compared to fossil fuels. It does not release air pollutants and greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide as by-products. However, it creates radiotoxic waste that needs proper treatment to prevent adverse environmental and health conditions.
Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire