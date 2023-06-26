Alani Nu Launches New and Improved Line of On-The-Go Protein Bars

Alani Protein Bars are Now Available in Three Delicious Flavors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu , the better-for-you health and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer Katy Hearn, just launched a new and improved on-the-go snack line, Alani Protein Bars. Based on customer feedback and requests, the brand revamped their original, crunchy protein bar recipe to provide new, soft, chewy and deliciously gooey protein bars in new flavors.

"Our goal was to give our community what they've been asking for – a softer, chewier bar in fun and delicious flavors and we're just so happy to be able to give them that!" said Founder, Katy Hearn. "We're excited to have our Alani Fam get their hands on these bars; we know they're going to love them!"

Alani Protein Bars are offered in three delectable, nostalgic flavors including Peanut Butter & Jelly, Rocky Road and Caramel Crunch. Each protein bar is packed with up to 17 grams of protein and only 220 calories or less.

Alani Protein Bars are now available on AlaniNu.com for $29.99 per 12 pack or $59.97 for a Protein Bar Bundle including a 12 pack of all three flavors. Alani Protein Bars will also be sold at The Vitamin Shoppe and GNC stores.

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a better-for-you health and wellness brand focused on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors. Alani Nu offers a range of products including energy drinks, daily essentials, healthy snacks and more, and can be found at Walmart, Target, on Amazon, in GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe and Kroger nationwide.

