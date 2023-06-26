Juniper Research: Losses from Online Payment Fraud to Exceed $362 Billion Globally Over Next 5 Years, as eCommerce Growth in Emerging Markets Accelerates Fraud

Juniper Research: Losses from Online Payment Fraud to Exceed $362 Billion Globally Over Next 5 Years, as eCommerce Growth in Emerging Markets Accelerates Fraud

HAMPSHIRE, England, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in payment markets, forecasts that merchant losses from online payment fraud will exceed $362 billion globally between 2023 to 2028, with losses of $91 billion alone in 2028.

Online Payment Fraud Competitor Leaderboard by Juniper Research (PRNewswire)

A rise in eCommerce transactions in emerging markets is driving this growth. Merchants there are facing new threats, such as an increased use of AI for attacks.

Online payment fraud is where cybercriminals conduct false or illegal transactions online, using a number of different fraud strategies, such as phishing or account takeover.

Further explanation is available in the new report, Online Payment Fraud: Market Forecasts, Emerging Threats & Segment Analysis 2023-2028. A free sample is available for download.

Top Fraud Detection and Prevention Vendors Ranked

As part of the study, Juniper Research released its latest Competitor Leaderboard for 2023. Underpinned by a robust scoring methodology, the new Competitor Leaderboard ranked the top 21 fraud detection and prevention vendors, using criteria such as the relative size of their customer base, completeness of their solutions and their future business prospects.

The top 5 vendors for 2023:

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Experian ACI Worldwide Visa FICO

The research found that the leading players scored well based on the breadth of their anti-fraud orchestration capabilities, as well as their use of AI for analysing trends in fraudster behaviour. In order to stay ahead of the competition, vendors must utilise data collected throughout the eCommerce process to further develop their fraud detection and prevention solutions through training and advancing AI models.

Research author Cara Malone remarked: "Fraud detection and prevention providers must educate their clients in the importance of data sharing, in order for the highest accuracy within their solutions. This is increasingly important with the growing use of AI, as it utilises a variety of data to examine patterns within fraud, which is extremely advantageous in a space where fraudsters usually attack at scale, rather than attacking a specific customer."

View the research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/fintech-payments/online-payment-fraud-research-report

Download the free sample: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/combatting-online-payment-fraud

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports, and industry commentary.

Contact Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129297/Juniper_Research_Limited_1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Juniper Research Limited