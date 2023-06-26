Nonni's THINaddictives® WINS TWO AWARDS IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 BEST SNACK AWARDS

WEXFORD, Pa., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nonni's Bakery announced that the THINaddictives® Berry Blend and Papaya Passionfruit flavors were recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Snack Awards. The award showcases snack brands that meet a strict set of nutrition criteria and excel in taste tests performed with thousands of testers nationwide.

Nonni's THINaddictives®, available in grocery, mass and select Costco locations, are a delicious, lightly sweet, 90-100-calorie snack that is crispy, crunchy, and chewy all at once. Baked to perfection, these anytime snacks are subtly sweet, delightfully satisfying, and full of real ingredients you can see and taste. The Berry Blend flavor features a delightful combination of cranberries, blueberries, goldenberries, and sunflower seeds paired with premium California almonds in an antioxidant-friendly medley, while the other winning flavor, Papaya Passionfruit, is loaded with the perfect combination of simply that – papaya and passionfruit – for a new tropical deliciousness in an almond crisp.

In the category of "Satisfying Sweets," Nonni's THINaddictives stood out to the experts. Unlike many other brands, each individually wrapped serving of three cookies is only 90 calories. Judges stated that "For a thin cookie, lots of almond and berry flavor comes through." Papaya Passionfruit was rated as "another favorite, with hints of citrusy goodness." "Nonni's THINaddictives hit the mark as convenient, better-for-you sweet treats with lovely flavor profiles. What really stood out in our tests was the versatility – not only are they a great lightly sweet afternoon snack to tide you over, but they're also perfect as a unique addition to charcuterie boards or crumbled on top of your morning yogurt parfait," said Stefani Sassos, RDN, Good Housekeeping Institute nutrition lab director.

Anna Corini, VP of Marketing for the brand, commented, "we are thrilled to have TWO of our THINaddictives flavors receive this award from Good Housekeeping. They really are a perfect fit for the Satisfying Sweets category – because they are light, better-for-you snacks that actually taste good! In both the Berry Blend and the Papaya Passionfruit, you get a variety of fruits and flavors in this thin almond crisp, that you can really feel great about eating anytime."

Select winners can be found in the July/August 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now and the full list is available online at: goodhousekeeping.com/snackawards2023.

About Nonni's THINaddictives ®

Part of the Nonni's Bakery family of brands, THINaddictives are a line of delicious, artisan baked crisps and snacks that embrace the Italian spirit of eating and living well. These light, delightfully satisfying crisps and snacks are baked with the delicious goodness of real ingredients you can see and taste and just a touch of sweetness. They are crispy, crunchy and chewy all at once, making them the perfect pick me up to satisfy without weighing you down.

About Nonni's Bakery ®

Nonni's Bakery is the artisan bakery for premium snack lovers, serving up a variety of high-quality baked snacks that range from indulgent biscotti to for better-for-you crisps. Nonni's Bakery delivers distinctive, satisfying textures and flavors worth savoring, baked from contemporary Italian recipes that celebrate the Italian spirit of eating and living well.

The Nonni's Bakery portfolio offers a delicious assortment of products with contemporary twists on traditional flavors – with 8 THINaddictives® Almond Crisps varieties, 17 Biscotti varieties, and now 3 BITES Biscottini varieties.

