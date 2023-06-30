This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including Fourth of July safety for people and animals.
- American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation Urges Families to Celebrate Safely this Fourth of July
"It is important that families take the time to plan their fireworks celebrations by selecting a safe location, one that has a flat surface and is located away from structures and free of debris. Additionally, make certain to read and follow all instructions for use and keep spectators at a safe distance," said Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation (APSEF).
- Lowe's Reveals 100 Impact Projects for 2023 Lowe's Hometowns Program, Addressing Needs in Communities Nationwide
Projects range from housing and community centers to first responder facilities and outdoor spaces, including a project nominated by music icon Lionel Richie in his hometown of Tuskegee, Alabama.
- Ring and Petco Love Lost Announce Integration Ahead of Busy July 4th Weekend to Simplify Reuniting Lost Pets
The app's new feature uses patented image-recognition technology to locate a missing pet in a local shelter or in the care of a good Samaritan, helping pets make it safely home where they belong. The new feature serves as a vital resource during this upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, as more pets go missing during this time of year than any other and animal shelters are inundated with lost pets.
- New National Survey Finds Pandemic-Driven Shifts in Gen Z Priorities for Education and Work Persist
While the number of Gen Z high school students considering four-year college has decreased by more than 10 percentage points over the course of the pandemic (and 20 points total since its peak in 2020 shortly after the pandemic began), those considering pathways such as community college, career and technical education (CTE) or on-the-job training have increased 3-5 percentage points since 2020.
- Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Celebrates 200 Millionth Book Milestone
The early childhood book-gifting program mails a high-quality, free book each month to children from birth to age five and is now excited to celebrate with every child/family enrolled in the program and its Local Program Partners.
- Bain & Company study shows 85% of business leaders view social issues as "urgent" concerns for their companies
Karthik Venkataraman, a partner in Bain's Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion practice, said, "The leaders in this space have found ways to directly tie their social efforts to the commercial logic of their businesses, opening new opportunities for value creation by better serving all of their stakeholders. They see a symbiotic relationship between the concepts of 'doing well' and 'doing good.'"
- 27 to 29 June, Paris - World Leaders & Scientists to Discuss: Basic Research Can Pioneer New Approaches to Global Challenges
"Fundamental Life Science Meets Climate, Environment, and Sustainability," invites world leaders and scientists to forge new partnerships and propose systems-level approaches to solve global challenges. The events contribute toward the U.N. International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development.
- Understood.org Launches the "Wired Differently" Radio Campaign to Empower the 70 Million Americans With Learning and Thinking Differences
"Wired Differently" will help individuals and families explore three key areas: finding answers, finding community, and discovering what thriving looks like to them.
- New Research Finds One in Four Americans Do Not Hold a Positive Outlook on the State of Nutrition Equality in the U.S. - And They Are Looking for Action
The study found that most Americans (60%) do not eat what they would describe as very nutritious foods, due to significant economic and physical barriers. Those surveyed believe these gaps have a ripple effect, impacting their families, communities and the country at-large, where diet-related diseases currently lead to more than one million preventable deaths annually.
- Most Apps and Online Platforms Used by Kids Are Likely Sharing and Selling Their Data, According to a New Report from Common Sense Media
An analysis of the privacy policies of over 200 popular apps and online platforms found that nearly three-quarters are monetizing kids' and families' personal information in some way.
- The Brady Hunter Foundation Launches Juneteenth Scholarship Fund and Donates to The Campaign Against Hunger
"Juneteenth is not only an opportunity to reflect on our past, but to commit ourselves to a more just and equitable future. With the formation of The Brady Hunter Scholarship Fund and this donation to The Campaign Against Hunger, we are helping build that future," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
- National Report Outlines Trends in K12 School Safety Based on Nearly Sixty Thousand Uses of Incident Response Technology in Spring 2023
"When you establish a culture of safety, your staff feels trusted to act when something doesn't look right. They're empowered to resolve situations, whether through additional campus help or 911," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX.
- American Dream Defined by Comfort, Happiness and Freedom, Say Small Business Owners in GoDaddy Study
Just under two-thirds (62%) of American small business owners are confident they will achieve what they perceive as the American Dream, with male business owners showing more confidence than female (71% vs. 55%) and Millennials reporting themselves as the most confident generation (66%).
- National Safety Council Analysis: Nearly 620 People May Lose Their Lives on America's Roads this Independence Day Weekend
People can be safer on the roads by buckling up, slowing down, wearing a seat belt, and by driving free of distraction and impairment, as data show 39% of fatalities during the Independence Day holiday period involve an alcohol-impaired driver, one of the highest percentages among all the major holidays.
