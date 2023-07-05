South Atlantic Management Partners with Integrity for Exponential Growth and Agent Opportunities

Through utilization of Integrity's full-stack technology platform, agency positions for significant expansion of agent-focused offerings

DALLAS, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with South Atlantic Management, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Anderson, South Carolina and led by Jason Thomason, President. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Joining Integrity means we are now part of a movement to serve that is so much larger," said

Jason Thomason

.

"Jason and his team truly embody southern hospitality within their culture of service — they have built an exceptional business by focusing on care and dedication to their clients and community," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "South Atlantic Management emphasizes the same core values that Integrity does, which makes this partnership a seamless match. We're excited to support South Atlantic Management by providing world-class resources and expertise to accelerate their growth. By utilizing our turnkey technology platforms, they are well-positioned to make even greater strides in the Medicare market and bring increased value to the families they serve. Integrity has proven the power of partnership and we know the best is yet to come for South Atlantic Management."

A third-generation insurance agent, Thomason founded South Atlantic Management in 2009 with a focus on building relationships to deliver results, with both clients and agents. The agency provides life and health products to the senior market, primarily in the Southeast region. The firm has experienced significant growth each year, serving thousands of seniors. In order to best serve seniors with the right products for their needs, Thomason centers his efforts on equipping his team of agents with the best resources and opportunities — a commitment which is at the heart of this partnership.

"Joining Integrity means we are now part of a movement to serve that is so much larger than what we could ever accomplish on our own," said Jason Thomason, President of South Atlantic Management. "Integrity is really dialed in to what agents need to help their businesses grow. Integrity's systems and resources, including extensive technology solutions that help our agents streamline their operations and serve more clients faster. As an Integrity partner, we feel confident that we can continue to adapt as an agency and grow nationally. Integrity is truly transforming the industry and we're excited to venture ahead."

Integrity's innovative and comprehensive platform contains rapidly expanding capabilities that ensure successful companies like South Atlantic Management are positioned to experience the "Integrity Effect" of accelerated growth. Capabilities include MedicareCENTER, which provides instantaneous quoting and enrollment; MarketingCENTER, an on-demand portal of customizable marketing assets; as well as ongoing product development supported by powerful data and analytics.

Thomason and his team will contribute their expertise to Integrity's partner network, a growing ecosystem of industry trailblazers. This collective of icons and legends helps families plan for the good days ahead by creating more holistic life, health and wealth solutions. Their collaboration on strategies and best practices helps partners provide stronger protection for the life, health and wealth of American consumers.

For more information about South Atlantic Management's decision to become an Integrity partner, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SouthAtlantic.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About South Atlantic Management

South Atlantic Management, located in Anderson, South Carolina, specializes in life and health insurance products. Since 2009, South Atlantic Management has focused on building relationships that deliver results by providing the right products and services to agents. For more information, visit www.southatlanticmgt.com.

South Atlantic Management Partners with Integrity for Exponential Growth and Agent Opportunities (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC