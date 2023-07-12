Arçelik Launches Innovative B2B e-commerce Platform

Global household appliances manufacturer Arçelik simplifies online sales process for trade customers and partners

ISTANBUL, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik A. Ş. (ARCLK: IST, "Arçelik"), the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer has launched MARS, an online commerce platform to enhance sales operations and provide a seamless experience for trade partners.

Utku Barış Pazar, Arçelik Chief Strategy and Digital Officer

The MARS platform digitalizes manual orders, made through phone, fax, and email, to provide an efficient and seamless B2C-like customer experience for trade partners. The platform streamlines commerce processes among all Arçelik Global subsidiaries, providing faster fulfilment for sales orders, and boosting visibility with a channel where customers can easily access related data and support 24/7, helping drive efficiency and robust data security.

The new platform will process millions of global product sales that Arçelik receives annually, lifting the heavy operational load on local sales offices which previously manually processed up to 50% of orders.

After implementing the MARS portal, Arçelik's subsidiaries reported achievements such as efficiency and simplicity thanks to mobile support, ability to reach physically remote customers and elimination of human errors. With the help of the MARS project, the duration of average order creation is reduced to approximately 1 minute in total from 6. Besides time-saving, the portal provides high visibility of order status, real-time stock levels, customer-based pricing, product images & features, deliveries, invoices, payments, and the total turnover.

Mars provides B2B customers with a seamless e-commerce experience encompassing basket creation, checkout, order tracking, pricing, and account monitoring. Previously, around 20% of subsidiary back-office personnel's time was spent manually inputting sales orders received via phone, email, fax, etc. Additionally, Arçelik's sales representatives encountered challenges in collecting around 40% of orders from geographically distant customers. By comparing the time one back-office personnel spent processing a single charge before and after the portal, the operational workload decreased by approximately 80%.

Utku Barış Pazar, Chief Strategy & Digital Officer, Arçelik, commented: "We are proud to launch our B2B e-commerce platform to better serve our partners, enhance customer experience and create a reliable, agile, and efficient global distribution network. Innovation is key in fostering ultimately stronger partnerships and facilitating operational improvement, and a streamlined e-commerce platform such as MARS helps do just that. As a major player in the home appliances industry, we will continue to leverage new technologies to transform our operational processes and support business growth."

The MARS portal has already been implemented across its partners and has achieved increased customer satisfaction, a decrease in order lead time, improved data security and has contributed to an overall efficiency and simplicity for customers.

The portal is live in the following countries USA, Austria, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Czechia, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

ABOUT ARÇELIK

With 40,000 employees throughout the world, Arçelik's global operations include subsidiaries in 52 countries, and 30 production facilities in 9 countries and 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko). Arçelik, Europe's second largest white goods company with its market share (based on volumes), reached a consolidated turnover of 7.7 billion Euros in 2022. Arçelik's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold up to 3,000 international registered patent applications to date. In 2022, Arçelik achieved the highest score in the DHP Household Durables category for the 6th year in a row (based on the results dated December 2022) in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Through its leadership position in sustainability and credible decarbonization roadmap for achieving net zero, Arçelik became the first and only company from its industry to receive the Terra Carta Seal by His Majesty King Charles III. Arçelik's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

