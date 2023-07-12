KNOT STANDARD ANNOUNCES PARTNERED BUSINESS DIVISION TO EXPAND REACH OF THEIR CUSTOM CLOTHING TECH

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knot Standard, the leading custom clothing company, has unveiled their plans for a new Partnered Business Division. This expansion brings together their growing portfolio of wholesale clients, SaaS technology offerings, and existing brands and retail clients utilizing their patented ordering, measurement, and in-store experience technology.

The decision comes after launching over 100 stores for 3rd party brands in the U.S. over the past two years, powering MTM and custom in 30 product categories of menswear and womenswear. Unlike typical MTM solutions, growth has come quickly—from its start during the COVID pandemic, Partnered Business has grown to manage over 1,000 active in-store associates on the platform, covering $25 million in annual MTM order.

For its large retail clients, Knot Standard has cut inventory, expanded their product offerings, and generated new revenue, all without adding staff, changing store footprint, or costly developments.

"Made-to-Measure has always been expensive, difficult to manage, and impossible to scale—problems that it took us 12 years to solve. Brands are extremely excited for this, because our platform is an order-of-magnitude more accurate and easy to use than any MTM offering in the market today, thanks to a decade of in-house AI development," said Matthew Mueller, CEO.

"The next chapter of Knot Standard will be a tale of two companies: In addition to accelerating our platform expansion with Nordstrom and major retail brands, we will continue to test new, cutting-edge technology in our own Knot Standard showrooms nationwide."

The new division will be headed up by Alicynne Sher, now Head of Global Partnered Business, with Andrea Zacharias joining Knot Standard as Vice President of Consumer Sales to oversee the company's D2C business. Already actively involved with Knot Standard's wholesale and retail clients, Sher will now be solely focused on the growth of this new business, creating a marketplace for brands and retailers with zero inventory. Partners will benefit from drastically lowered return rates and an increase in selection and service for their customers, allowing them to offer the best fit possible through the power of the Knot Standard platform.

"I have worked in retail and wholesale for over 25 years, and it's exciting to work at a company that is a true pioneer in the space of apparel retailing, creating transformational change there," Sher said. "I work with such an innovative team at Knot Standard, and it's energizing to have the opportunity to create this new seamless retail experience that blends digital and physical worlds with our partners."

