AccuQuilt announces acquisition of June Tailor brand and product line

OMAHA, Neb., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuQuilt, LLC, the premier provider of the GO!® Fabric Cutting System loved by quilters around the world, has acquired the June Tailor brand and product line. Since 1961, June Tailor has been developing and manufacturing unique solutions for pressing, cutting, piecing and quilting. June Tailor is loved for their best-selling Quilt as You Go™ sewing kits that allow a sewist of any level to create a finished quilted project in an afternoon. June Tailor is also known for their problem-solving rulers, pressing tools and innovations like Zippity-do-Done™ zippers which allows for easy zipper installation on any project.

TekBrands is home to a series of multi-channel marketers providing premier solutions across a multitude of industries. Our brands AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, constantly strive to deliver an exceptional customer experience and quality products that save valuable time. (PRNewswire)

"AccuQuilt has been selling innovative sewing and quilting solutions since 2008 and June Tailor is a natural fit for our brand and customer base," says AccuQuilt CEO, Renee Thomas Jacobs.

"As our two trusted brands join forces, we look forward to bringing to market many new and creative products to inspire quilters and sewists. Our goal is to expand their creativity, while improving their efficiency and accuracy," says Jill Repp, VP of Sales and Marketing at June Tailor. Repp will be joining the AccuQuilt team as their new VP of Sales and Marketing.

Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand & Product Officer at AccuQuilt, says "I'm thrilled about the opportunity to inspire quilters, crafters, and makers worldwide by combining forces with June Tailor. AccuQuilt is committed to offering a wide variety of projects and introducing new techniques to enhance the joy of quilting. Joined with June Tailor's dedication to innovation and creativity, the world of quilting is bound to be even more exciting and fulfilling for enthusiasts of all levels."

As part of the AccuQuilt family, many June Tailor kits will now come with AccuQuilt GO! cutting directions. Look for special June Tailor / AccuQuilt Bundles at a quilting retailer near you.

For more information on AccuQuilt and June Tailor, visit www.accuquilt.com.

ABOUT ACCUQUILT

Headquartered in Omaha, NE, AccuQuilt offers quilters, fabric crafters and retailers a premier line of fabric cutters, dies, patterns, embroidery downloads and accessories that help quickly and accurately cut, press, sew and embellish pieced shapes. AccuQuilt cutters are loved for increasing a quilters accuracy and speed and allowing injured or disabled quilters to pursue their craft. AccuQuilt also offers quilters a wide variety of rich educational resources to enhance their quilting experiences.

ABOUT TEKBRANDS

Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., TekBrands is home to a series of multi-channel marketers providing premier solutions across a multitude of industries. Our brands AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, constantly strive to deliver an exceptional customer experience and quality products that save valuable time. Quilters, educators, craft retailers, paper crafters, stationery designers, as well as professionals from medical, automotive, packaging and advertising fields experience first-hand the unique culture created by our innovative employees. For more information on our dynamic brands, please visit TekBrands.

