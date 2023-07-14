Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Third Quarter 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per Share
Record Date
Payment Date
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.36230
July 31
August 15
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$1,292.66397
August 31
September 15
Adjustable Rate Non-
$1,292.66397
August 31
September 15
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
$21.58
August 15
September 1
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
$31.25
August 15
September 5
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.3883
August 15
August 29
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.39056
August 15
August 29
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.39695
August 15
August 29
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
$0.37561
August 1
August 21
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
$30.50
September 1
September 18
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
$31.50
August 15
September 11
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
$29.375
September 1
September 15
6.000% Non-Cumulative
$0.375
August 1
August 16
5.375% Non-Cumulative
$0.3359375
September 1
September 25
5.000% Non-Cumulative
$0.3125
September 1
September 18
4.250% Non-Cumulative
$0.2656250
August 1
August 17
4.750% Non-Cumulative
$0.2968750
August 1
August 17
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com
Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com
Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com
Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com
