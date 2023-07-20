Lark Health and Desert Oasis Healthcare Announce Expanded Partnership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health, the leading AI-powered digital care coaching company for the prevention and management of chronic conditions, and Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC), a member of Heritage Provider Network, today announced their expanded partnership where DOHC will offer Lark's Prevention program and CDC-recognized Diabetes Prevention program to their patients.

"Lark Health has combined technology with clinical expertise for years and been a great partner," - VP, Clinical Quality

Coming off the success of their Heart Health partnership , DOHC is making Lark's programs available to their greater patient populations for enhanced remote monitoring and scalable education programs designed to improve outcomes and lower total healthcare costs. The new program offerings will enable DOHC to target specific conditions, such as, prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and general preventive care. Additionally, patients who meet certain health-related criteria will be eligible for connected devices, providing qualified participants with deeper insights into their health through a more personalized care experience.

"Desert Oasis Healthcare is a proven innovator in value-based care, and we are excited to expand our partnership to offer Lark programs to more of their patients," said Dr. Jason Paruthi, Medical Director at Lark Health. "Lark's education programs, remote patient monitoring and screeners will enable improved outcomes at lower cost for DOHC as well as comprehensive access to care for their patients."

The benefits of this partnership will give DOHC access to remote patient monitoring and screeners, allowing timely escalation to the DOHC care team; sustained patient engagement supported with proven outcomes, as well as, scalable patient education and self efficacy program.

"Lark Health has been combining technology with clinical expertise for our patients for years already and we've found them to be a great partner," said Teresa Hodgkins PharmD, BCACP and Vice President of Clinical Quality Initiatives at Desert Oasis Healthcare. "We're convinced they'll continue to be our ally and helpmate in preventing the complications that come with disease progression, and improving outcomes for our diabetes and heart disease patients."

About Lark Health

Using conversational AI, connected devices, remote patient monitoring, and elements of behavioral science techniques, Lark helps participants improve their health to manage and reduce their risk of chronic disease. Lark's scalable platform seamlessly integrates with health plans' and employers' existing healthcare infrastructure to support their chronic care prevention and management programs. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), the fastest-growing and lowest-cost DPP, has received Full Recognition from the CDC.

The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named as one of CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), a finalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards (2022), one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (multiple years), and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit www.lark.com.

Lark currently works with many of the largest health plans across five programs: Prevention, Heart Health, Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Management, and Hypertension Management.

About DOHC

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com .

