Shincheonji Church of Jesus Holds Press Conference, Presents the Path for Churches in Korea

NEW YORK , July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, known for its remarkable growth in membership, has taken the initiative to establish mutual growth and understanding among churches in South Korea.

Chairman Lee Man-hee gives a presentation at a press conference held at the Shincheonji Peace Institute on July 19th. (PRNewswire)

On July 19th, Shincheonji Church hosted a press conference at the Shincheonji Peace Institute and shared the outcome of its efforts to collaborate with thousands of churches nationally and abroad. The event served as a platform to present strategies for fostering future exchanges with churches in Korea.

Shincheonji Church Chairman Lee Man-hee, a steadfast advocate of mutual biblical exchange, provided insight into the path forward for churches in Korea. Pastors who signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus also participated in the conference, sharing their experience with this collaborative endeavor.

Chairman Lee took time to highlight the outcome of Shincheonji Church's recent open seminars. The nationwide open seminars and the signing of MOUs between churches serve a crucial purpose: to unite churches in Korea through a shared understanding of the Bible and pave the way for mutual prosperity through cooperation.

Amid the alarming number of believers leaving their churches, Shincheonji Church of Jesus is taking proactive steps toward fostering coexistence. This trend of de-Christianization is not confined to Korea, but rather, it is a reality in other places as well, including the United States and Northern Europe, where Christianity and Protestantism have historically maintained a significant presence.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, on the other hand, has experienced rapid growth by producing over 100,000 graduates from its theological seminary in 2022 despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As social distancing measures required a shift toward online education, Shincheonji Church of Jesus adapted swiftly, and nourished believers hungry for the Word of God through virtual lessons.

From April to June 2023, Chairman Lee Man Hee visited six cities, including Seoul, Busan, Daejeon, Incheon, Gwangju, and Daegu, and served as the main lecturer for a series of seminars titled, Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation. These seminars attracted 1,509 domestic pastors and 52,698 overseas pastors online. The open seminar, which was held in person and broadcast live online, also drew an impressive 213,400 participants domestically and 195,710 participants overseas.

Currently, Shincheonji Church of Jesus through the Zion Christian Mission Center is educating more than 110,000 theology students worldwide. Among these students, there are 435 pastors domestically and 2,442 pastors overseas who are learning the Word of God.

Since the open seminars began in April, the total number of pastors in Korea signing MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus has increased to 69. In total, there are 8,176 churches across 80 nations that have signed an MOU with Shincheonji Church.

"We are actively providing support for theological materials and sending theological instructors to every church and seminary that has entered into an MOU with us," said an official from Shincheonji Church of Jesus. "Moving forward, we will continue to actively engage in exchanges with other churches, to become 'One in God.'"

"In addition to providing Bible education, we will continue extending our support and exchange to fulfill the church's essential role of sharing and volunteering, growing together with churches facing challenges and difficulties," the Shincheonji Church of Jesus official added.

