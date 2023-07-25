Appdome Upgrades its New Build2Secure Plugins for CI/CD Pipelines to Improve DevSecOps

Enhanced plugins between Appdome and mobile CI/CD platforms streamline mobile app development, testing and release

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, today announced the release of enhanced continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) plugins as part of its Dev2Cyber Agility Partner Initiative. The new, updated plugins provide new build options to test and release Appdome protected mobile apps in the DevOps pipeline.

Appdome logo (PRNewsfoto/Appdome) (PRNewswire)

Appdome pioneered Cyber Defense Automation to empower developers to deliver mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-cheat and other cyber defenses in Android and iOS apps. Through its Dev2Cyber Partners like Bitrise, CircleCI, GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, and Microsoft Azure DevOps, Appdome is joining the ecosystem of industry leading tools to support developers' journey to protect mobile applications throughout the lifecycle of each mobile app quickly and easily.

"Appdome's mission is to simplify and accelerate the delivery of secure mobile apps," said Karen Hsu, Senior Vice President of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions at Appdome. "To do this, we're adding automation and delivery to the shift left DevSecOps model, to level up best practices and keep the mobile app economy secure."

Appdome's new upgraded plugins for mobile CI/CD work with all mobile CI/CD vendors including Bitrise, CircleCI, GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, and Microsoft Azure DevOps. The updated plugins allow developers (1) generate Universal APK and AAB files for Android applications, (2) automatically build with Appdome QA & Diagnostic logging, and (3) build mobile applications for test, QA and UAT environments using Appdome's recently announced Build-to-Test functionality. Build2Test allows Appdome-protected mobile apps to recognize when automated mobile app testing suites are in use and securely complete tests without exiting, logging all security events for the developer to track and monitor. Build2Test is fully compatible with all mobile app testing vendors, including SauceLabs, BitBar, BrowserStack, LambdaTest and Microsoft App Center.

"We are excited to empower developers with a seamless development and testing experience with our comprehensive set of mobile app protections," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer at Appdome. "As developers ourselves, we understand how to make it easy for developers to deliver on the cyber and antifraud objectives and I'm proud we're doing just that with this release."

Appdome CI/CD plugins give customers the following benefits:

Simplified Workflow: Seamlessly integrate Appdome's Cyber Defense Automation platform directly into existing Bitrise, Jenkins, Azure DevOps and other workflows, eliminating the need for complex manual integration processes.

Accelerated Release Schedules: Leverage automation to significantly reduce the time and effort required to build, test, validate and release secured mobile applications.

Automated Secured Mobile App Testing: Test and validate any of Appdome's extensive security protections quickly and easily to via any mobile app testing platform including SauceLabs, BitBar, BrowserStack, LambdaTest and Microsoft App Center.

DevOps-friendly Collaboration: Foster collaboration between developers, DevOps teams and security professionals by enabling them to jointly work on mobile app cyber projects rapidly.

To learn more about Appdome's mobile integration platform and the new CI/CD plugins, visit www.appdome.com. For more information about each plugin, visit its Knowledgebase article on Appdome's website: Bitrise, CircleCI, GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, and Microsoft Azure DevOps.

About Appdome

Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artificial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

Learn more at www.appdome.com .

