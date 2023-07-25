CleanSpark Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Webcast; Reaches New Hashrate High of 8.5 EH/s

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner™, announced today it has reached an all-time hashrate high of 8.5 exahashes per second (EH/s) as its Washington and Dalton, Georgia, campuses continue to come fully online.

"We have nearly tripled our hashrate in just a year," said Zach Bradford, CEO. "Last year at this time our operational hashrate was 2.9 EH/s and today it comes in at over 8.5 EH/s. Our owned-and-operated approach to mining has been essential to making this growth possible. What's more, as we've grown our hashrate we've also made meaningful improvements to our efficiency, which means we are capable of mining more bitcoin with less energy. As of today, our current fleetwide efficiency sits at 29.2 J/TH."

Upcoming Financial Results Webcast

Executives will discuss fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results via a live webcast beginning 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST, Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Results will be released after the close of regular trading on August 9, 2023.

To view the webcast, please visit https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Downloadable files, including transcripts, will be available on the company website 48 hours after the event.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner ™. Since 2014, we've helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we transitioned that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' 2022 List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas and ranks thirteenth on Deloitte's Fast 500. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

