DATAMARK Expands Educational Offerings for Public Safety Community

PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, today introduced its educational offerings designed for the public safety community. Through a variety of course offerings, spanning Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1), GIS and Community, DATAMARK aims to enhance the knowledge and expertise of public safety professionals, enabling them to navigate the evolving landscape of emergency response with confidence and efficiency. By investing in education and training, DATAMARK remains committed to supporting the growth and development of the public safety community, ultimately leading to safer and more secure communities across the nation.

"At DATAMARK, we believe that education is an essential part of NG9-1-1 readiness for all stakeholders, and we are excited to formally introduce these educational offerings to the public safety community," said Leigh TeWinkle, Director of Project Management Office at DATAMARK. "Our programming builds on years of DATAMARK virtual conferences and webinars that have demonstrated the hunger for knowledge and professional development within the industry. With a strong commitment to educating, advocating and innovating for our community, we seek to empower individuals and organizations within the public safety sector."

The educational offerings will cover a range of topics, including:

NG9-1-1:

Intro to NG9-1-1

Transition to NG9-1-1

NG9-1-1 Boundaries

GIS:

Addressing for NG9-1-1 Best Practices

Intro to ArcGIS with an Emphasis on NG9-1-1

Community:

From Burnout to Breakthrough

Overcoming Obstacles: Building a Better You

The programs were inspired by the valuable insights and feedback received during virtual conferences and webinars. Each course has been meticulously crafted to address the evolving needs and challenges faced by the public safety and GIS communities and will be led by DATAMARK's team of experts, which includes former 9-1-1 directors and dispatchers, public safety subject matter experts and GIS professionals. The educational offerings will equip participants with the knowledge and skill required to excel in their roles, ensuring the highest level of service to the communities they serve.

Registration for the educational offerings is now open, and interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to visit DATAMARK's website at https://datamarkgis.com/public-safety-gis-education-2/ to learn more.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

