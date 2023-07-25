LP Building Solutions Wins APA’s 2022 Safest Company Award

LP's industry-leading safety program wins eleventh APA Safest Company Award since 2009

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, has been recognized as a 2022 Safest Company Award winner by APA – The Engineered Wood Association. Now in its 15th year, LP has won this prestigious recognition 11 times.

This premier safety award program for the structural panel and engineered wood industry in North America selects winners based on the lowest rates and severity of injuries, greatest reductions in injuries, innovations to reduce injuries, and best company record. APA conducts an industry-wide Safety Survey of member and non-member mills who report their recordable, restricted work, lost time, and fatality incidents and hours worked to APA each calendar year by submitting their annual OSHA 300A Log. This year, more than 80 mills reported data for 2022.

The Safest Company Award goes to the APA member companies with the best average weighted incident rates (WIR), which is calculated based on restricted work, lost time, and fatality and other recordable incidents. In 2022, LP's WIR for its mills was an industry-leading 4.59. Across all its locations, LP achieved a WIR of 3.95.

"At LP, safety is central to everything we do," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "It is our responsibility to create a safe work environment for all team members and uphold safe work practices regardless of the task or location. By applying an innovative mindset to our safety programs and practices, 2022 was another year of strong safety performance. We would not have received this recognition without the focus and dedication of each and every LP team member and for that, I'm sincerely grateful."

In addition to the Safest Company Award, LP's oriented strand board facility in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, won APA's Three-Year Safety Award, which is presented to mills with the best average WIR over the last three years. Additionally, the facility won APA's Safety and Health Honor Roll Award.

Since 2007, LP has achieved a companywide world-class total incident rate (TIR) below 1.0 and has reached 1 million recordable-free hours at various LP sites 17 times. The company's safety leadership has earned it more than 85 awards since 2010. Additionally, LP has won over 20 APA Awards, including the Equipment-Based Innovation Award and the Jeff Wagner Process-Based Innovation Award.

"We are proud of our members' commitment to processes that improve worker's safety," shared APA President Mark Tibbetts. "It is important that we, as an industry, continue to implement best practices to keep our workplaces as safe as possible."

To see the full list of APA's Safety and Health Award winners, visit apawood.com.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About APA – The Engineered Wood Association

Founded in 1933 and based in Tacoma, Washington, APA represents about 175 plywood, oriented strand board, glulam timber, wood I-joist, Rim Board®, cross-laminated timber and structural composite lumber mills throughout North America. Its primary functions are to conduct quality auditing and testing, to engage in applied research, and to provide market support and development.

