Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty five cents ($0.55) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2023 to Stockholders of Record as of September 1, 2023.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:

Ray Iardella

VP – Investor Relations

630-285-3661/ray_iardella@ajg.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.