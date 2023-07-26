Axcelis Announces Shipment of Purion H200 SiC Power Series Implanter to Wolfspeed

BEVERLY, Mass. and DURHAM, N.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced a shipment of a Purion H200™ SiC ion implant system to Wolfspeed, a global leader in silicon carbide technology. The evaluation system will be used to support the production of power devices for electric vehicle (EV) applications.

President and CEO Dr. Russell Low of Axcelis commented, "The power device market continues to grow rapidly and is a key driver of our growth globally. We are pleased to continue to support Wolfspeed's fab capacity expansion and are also excited about the potential of this new opportunity focused on high current implant applications in silicon carbide power devices."

"The popularity of electric vehicles is only steepening, and Wolfspeed is focused on scaling our capacity to meet the surge in demand for our silicon carbide devices. We partnered with Axcelis due to their expertise, highly differentiated features, and process control capabilities that are essential for power device applications," said Missy Stigall, Wolfspeed senior vice president of global fab operations. "Together, we will work to ease supply chain constraints as more and more EVs utilizing Wolfspeed's silicon carbide technology are introduced to the market."

Wolfspeed is currently engaged in a $6.5 billion capacity expansion effort to dramatically increase production. This includes the John Palmour Manufacturing Center for Silicon Carbide, the world's largest Silicon Carbide crystal growth facility currently under construction in North Carolina, and the final build-out of the company's Mohawk Valley Fab in New York. Earlier this year the company also announced its plans to build a highly automated, cutting-edge 200mm wafer fabrication facility in Saarland, Germany.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com .

About Wolfspeed:

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed's product families include silicon carbide materials, power devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements by Wolfspeed involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause Wolfspeed's actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of factors, including risks associated with Wolfspeed's expansion plans, including design and construction delays and cost overruns, timing and amount of government incentives actually received, issues in installing and qualifying new equipment and ramping production, poor production process yields and quality control; the continued pace of the transition to using silicon carbide devices in electric vehicles and other industrial uses; Wolfspeed's ability to develop and design silicon carbide devices that will continue to improve performance in broad markets; the rapid development of new technology and competing products that may impair demand or render Wolfspeed's silicon carbide products obsolete; and other factors discussed in Wolfspeed's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 26, 2022, and subsequent filings. For additional product and company information, please refer to www.wolfspeed.com .

