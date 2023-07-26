DeepBrain AI demonstrates rapid growth with 900% revenue growth and user base growing by 533%

Virtual human startup expands innovative offerings and doubles US headcount

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DeepBrain AI, a deep-learning-based video synthesis startup company and innovator of AI-generated virtual humans, announced its significant growth since the start of 2023, highlighting growth in revenue, user base, employees, and innovative new solutions.

A substantial amount of the growth has been driven by DeepBrain AI launching AI Studios 2.0 in March 2023 as the most fully featured generative AI video synthesis solution, enabling users to create full HD videos with virtual humans by simply typing a script with deep integration of ChatGPT. Since its launch, AI Studios' revenue growth came in at just over 900% for the quarter, and DeepBrain AI's user base grew 533%. From a user perspective, Product Hunt reviewers scored AI Studios 2.0 at an average rating of 4.9 stars (out of 5). Further growth for DeepBrain AI came in the form of doubling the size of the US team over the past year and being on track to hit three times growth by the end of the year.

Additionally, on the product innovation side, DeepBrain AI launched AI Interview in May 2023, a new service designed to modernize and streamline the interview screening process.

The industry first offering combines DeepBrain AI's generative AI video with OpenAI's large language model to create a first-of-its-kind automated question-and-answer session, guided by an AI Human, designed to help hiring managers quickly find and progress the right candidates to the face-to-face interview stage enabling a faster and smarter hiring process.

Also, in June 2023, the company announced it successfully deployed world-renowned professional golfer Kyung-ju Choi as an AI-generated Virtual Human to be a commentator at the KPGA Korean Tour "SK Telecom Open 2023".

DeepBrain AI demonstrated that it is working closely with global leaders in cloud computing and hardware. In the first quarter, DeepBrain AI joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). In June, DeepBrain AI was announced as part of Lenovo's AI Innovator partner ecosystem, in which Lenovo committed a US$1 billion investment over three years to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) deployment for businesses around the world. Also, this month, DeepBrain AI was featured in Microsoft's AI Transformation Partner Playbook.

"As we continue our path to become the world's largest end-to-end infrastructure solutions provider, Lenovo is focused on the development of AI-ready solutions that will help businesses everywhere overcome deployment complexities and more easily implement AI to harness the value of their data," said Robert Daigle, Global Director of AI, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "As a leading innovator of generative AI solutions, DeepBrain AI is a critical partner within the Lenovo AI Innovators ecosystem, providing customers with tailored, proven and ready-to-deploy LLM-powered AI virtual assistants that help improve customer service, mitigate waste and address shifts in the labor market across hospitality and retail settings."

"Microsoft for Startups is excited to be collaborating with DeepBrain AI in enabling retailers and brands to create realistic and engaging AI videos," said Shish Shridhar, Global Retail Startups Lead, Microsoft. "I am personally excited about the deep integration of ChatGPT into AI Studios 2.0 and the capabilities enabled by the text-to-video model."

"We're happy to see that the results are in for AI Studios 2.0, and the reviews are good, and the revenue curve is steep, but we must constantly push the boundaries of state-of-the-art AI," said Eric Jang, DeepBrain AI CEO. "The team is energized and already working on the exciting feature set for AI Studios 3.0. You can expect many more generative AI features and models later this year. As we quickly grow, we're proud to provide our media, finance, commerce, hospitality, and education customers with the most realistic virtual humans in the industry."

About DeepBrain AI:

DeepBrain AI humanizes digital interactions with the world's fastest, most realistic virtual humans by providing real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video synthesis solutions that utilize AI to quickly create realistic human-like AI models for use in customer service in industries including media, finance, commerce, hospitality, and education. Based on proprietary, patent-led technology, the company's solutions drastically reduce the cost and time of video production while bringing an unmatched and realistic human touch to all content. With its US headquarters in Palo Alto, California, the company has won multiple awards for its technology, AI Studios, and AI Human platforms, including the CES 2022 and 2023 Innovation Awards. Already recognized as the virtual human leader across the Asia Pacific region, the company is rapidly growing in North American and European markets. For more information, visit www.deepbrain.io.

