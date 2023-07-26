First major update to Golfzon M, a mobile golf game developed by Golfzon

SEOUL, South Korea, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfzon, the leading golf platform in Korea, just announced that it added new modes and courses through the first major update of its mobile golf game, Golfzon M: Real Swing, which was launched globally on the 27th of last month.

Golfzon Adds New Modes and Country Clubs to Mobile Golf Game Golfzon M (PRNewswire)

Golfzon M is a realistic mobile golf game that includes famous real-world courses from around the world, with realistic environmental factors such as wind speed, wind direction, and green slopes for each course. It offers a vivid golf experience that can be enjoyed just about anytime and anywhere. As the game implements real-world courses, players can familiarize themselves with a course before playing a round or utilize it for post-play analysis.

Currently, the game supports several modes: Challenge Mode for single-player gameplay, Battlezon Mode for one-on-one matches with golfers from around the world, and Tournament Mode for monthly tournament play. A new mode called Golf King Mode has been added through the game's first major update since its release, which centers on golfers testing their own limits. In this mode, players aim for a winning streak of up to 18 holes as they compete against AI opponents. In the event of a loss, players have the opportunity to retry up to three times per day.

A new Country Club update has also been added. The course at Jangsu Golf Resort in Korea, which was selected as one of the top 10 most challenging courses in Asia in 2016, and the nature-friendly Andong Lake Golf Club have been added in the new update. In addition to the new courses, improvements have been made to the game's convenience features and UI, and new character customization options have been added. All these enhancements provide Golfzon M players with a more diverse and enjoyable gaming experience.

The update also offers three new events: Update Attendance, Golf King, and Hole-Out. Through these events, Golfzon M will provide rewards to players to enhance the gameplay experience.

Golfzon M: Real Swing reached the top spot in the popular games rankings within the sports games category on both Google Play (Android) and App Store (iOS) in South Korea.

