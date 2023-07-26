Mohr Partners Promotes Michele Shibuya to Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., the world's largest wholly-owned corporate real estate advisory firm exclusively focused on representing occupiers, has promoted company veteran Michele Shibuya to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

In her expanded role, she will continue to directly oversee human resources, information technology, legal/risk management and marketing/corporate communications functions. She will also work in close partnership with Mohr Partners' Chief Financial Officer Sohail Hamirani and Chief Commercial Officer Misti Meggs to manage business operations for all service lines as well as the 25 company-owned U.S. market offices and 13 international affiliate offices.

"Michele has played a key role in overseeing the transformation of Mohr Partners from a U.S. full-service tenant-representation firm into a global, fully integrated corporate real estate outsourcing firm that advises Fortune 500 clients across the world," Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya said.

In addition to her role as a company board member and corporate secretary, Michele Shibuya will also serve as the managing member of the company's Executive Committee comprising Mohr Partners' senior leadership team.

"I am proud of the accomplishments my team has made since we completed our management buyout in 2017," Michele Shibuya said. "Installing a solid shared services infrastructure and corporate governance protocols will serve as a foundation for the next phase of Mohr Partners' planned expansion in the U.S. and overseas."

Michele most recently served as Managing Principal of Business Operations since joining Mohr Partners in 2018.

