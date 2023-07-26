Winston & Strawn's Dallas Office Further Expands Litigation Practice With Addition of Matt Durfee

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Matt Durfee as a partner in the firm's Dallas office and as a member of the Litigation Department. His arrival closely follows that of longtime colleague and litigation Partner Stephanie Clouston, who joined the office in June.

An experienced litigator, Matt has appeared in federal and state courts throughout the United States. He focuses his practice on high-stakes commercial litigation for clients in the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and telecommunications industries. Matt has defended numerous clients against complex product liability claims, including multiple high-profile class actions and multidistrict litigation in various jurisdictions. He also has significant experience representing clients from a wide array of other industries on diverse legal issues ranging from typical breach of contract, negligence, and fraud matters to large-scale government investigations and international disputes.

"Winston's Dallas office boasts a strong, growing team of top-tier trial lawyers, and I am proud to join them," said Matt. "My complex commercial litigation experience on behalf of clients in key industries will be put to valuable use as the firm continues to represent companies that keep the Texas and national economies so vital."

"Matt's wide-ranging litigation experience representing clients in Texas and across the United States makes him a significant addition to the Dallas office and the firm," said Dallas Office Managing Partner Tom Melsheimer. "His longtime collaboration with our new partner, Stephanie Clouston, combined with his work on behalf of critical regional and national industries, means he will provide immediate value to clients."

"Winston is committed to the Dallas office's continued growth, and Matt's arrival is an important part of that," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "The office's litigation bench is second to none, and Matt's demonstrated success in advocating for clients will only strengthen the team's renowned capabilities."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

