Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Net Income per Diluted Share was $2.25 for the Quarter and $3.90 for the Six Months of 2023

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)
Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)(PRNewswire)

ERIE, Pa., July 27, 2023  Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2023.  Net income was $117.9 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $80.1 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.  Net income was $204.1 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023, compared to $148.8 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022.

2Q and First Half 2023

(in thousands)

2Q'23

2Q'22


1H'23

1H'22

Operating income

$      134,158

$      104,000


$    244,701

$    188,312

Investment income (loss)

11,627

(2,094)


6,895

915

Interest expense and other (income), net

(3,305)

558


(6,642)

1,084

Income before income taxes

149,090

101,348


258,238

188,143

Income tax expense

31,238

21,201


54,145

39,377

Net income

$      117,852

$        80,147


$    204,093

$    148,766







                                   2Q 2023 Highlights                                   

Operating income before taxes increased $30.2 million, or 29.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $88.8 million, or 16.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.2 million, or 8.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Income from investments before taxes totaled $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to loss from investments before taxes of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.  Net investment income was $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.  Net investment income included less than $0.1 million of limited partnership earnings in the second quarter of 2023 compared to losses of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.  Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

                                   First Half 2023 Highlights                                   

Operating income before taxes increased $56.4 million, or 29.9 percent, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.

  • Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $158.9 million, or 15.4 percent, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.
  • Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $2.0 million, or 7.1 percent, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.
  • Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Income from investments before taxes totaled $6.9 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $0.9 million in the first six months of 2022.  Net investment income was $15.7 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $18.8 million in the first six months of 2022.  Net investment income included $10.7 million of limited partnership losses in the first six months of 2023 compared to earnings of $2.5 million in the first six months of 2022.  Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $7.0 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $17.6 million in the first six months of 2022.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on July 28, 2023.  Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written.  Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written.  Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein.  Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources.  Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

  • dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
  • dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
  • costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
  • ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
  • ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
  • difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
  • ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
  • outcome of pending and potential litigation;
  • factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
  • our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)




Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Operating revenue









Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services


$        633,339


$        544,555


$   1,191,429


$     1,032,547

Management fee revenue - administrative services


15,636


14,476


30,825


28,789

Administrative services reimbursement revenue


184,466


160,675


357,293


324,002

Service agreement revenue


6,429


6,437


12,788


12,915

Total operating revenue


839,870


726,143


1,592,335


1,398,253










Operating expenses









Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services


521,246


461,468


990,341


885,939

Cost of operations - administrative services


184,466


160,675


357,293


324,002

Total operating expenses


705,712


622,143


1,347,634


1,209,941

Operating income


134,158


104,000


244,701


188,312










Investment income









Net investment income


13,535


8,268


15,718


18,772

Net realized and unrealized investment losses


(1,737)


(10,324)


(7,019)


(17,603)

Net impairment losses recognized in earnings


(171)


(38)


(1,804)


(254)

Total investment income (loss)


11,627


(2,094)


6,895


915










Interest expense



895



1,894

Other income


3,305


337


6,642


810

Income before income taxes


149,090


101,348


258,238


188,143

Income tax expense


31,238


21,201


54,145


39,377

Net income


$        117,852


$          80,147


$      204,093


$        148,766










Net income per share









Class A common stock – basic


$              2.53


$              1.72


$            4.38


$              3.19

Class A common stock – diluted


$              2.25


$              1.53


$            3.90


$              2.84

Class B common stock – basic and diluted


$               380


$               258


$             657


$               479










Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic









Class A common stock


46,189,026


46,188,845


46,188,923


46,188,803

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted









Class A common stock


52,299,974


52,296,139


52,298,298


52,298,321

Class B common stock


2,542


2,542


2,542


2,542










Dividends declared per share









Class A common stock


$              1.19


$              1.11


$            2.38


$              2.22

Class B common stock


$          178.50


$          166.50


$        357.00


$          333.00

Erie Indemnity Company

Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands)




June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022



(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$       142,996


$       142,090

Available-for-sale securities


63,510


24,267

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net


591,008


524,937

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


66,399


79,201

Accrued investment income


8,890


8,301

Total current assets


872,803


778,796






Available-for-sale securities, net


857,442


870,394

Equity securities


77,220


72,560

Fixed assets, net


422,903


413,874

Agent loans, net


60,367


60,537

Other assets


34,776


43,295

Total assets


$    2,325,511


$    2,239,456






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Commissions payable


$       347,795


$       300,028

Agent bonuses


37,443


95,166

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


164,718


165,915

Dividends payable


55,419


55,419

Contract liability


39,046


36,547

Deferred executive compensation


7,672


12,036

Total current liabilities


652,093


665,111






Defined benefit pension plans


55,075


51,224

Contract liability


18,892


17,895

Deferred executive compensation


13,539


13,724

Deferred income taxes, net


15,647


14,075

Other long-term liabilities


25,353


29,019

Total liabilities


780,599


791,048






Shareholders' equity


1,544,912


1,448,408

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$    2,325,511


$    2,239,456

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erie-indemnity-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301887358.html

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.