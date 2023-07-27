Self Esteem Brands closes Q2 2023 with strong Basecamp Fitness growth, record-breaking performance metrics

Parent company of leading global fitness, health and wellness franchise brands expands Basecamp Fitness studio concept internationally with launch of twin brand SUMHIIT Fitness; Anytime Fitness continues to break its own growth records while selling new master franchises in Europe

WOODBURY, Minn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of a global portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands with more than 5,500 locations around the world, is pleased to announce Q2 2023 results that show strong continued growth, global footprint expansion and franchisee performance.

Self Esteem Brands (PRNewswire)

"We continue to see major whitespace growth opportunities for all of our franchise brands, both domestically and worldwide," said Chuck Runyon, CEO, Self Esteem Brands. "Our performance at midyear shows this, and we are moving with intention and purpose to expand our services to help millions more people on their personal health and wellness journeys while we help cultivate successful franchise owners."

Basecamp Fitness

With strong fundamentals to-date in 2023 and nearly 70 franchises sold in markets across the U.S., the Basecamp Fitness brand is achieving domestic market scale as it moves into its high-growth phase. Basecamp is poised to open studios in multiple new markets this year, including Orlando and Jacksonville, Fla., San Diego, Calif., Kansas City, Kan. and Edgewater, N.J.

The brand is attracting franchisees who are squarely focused on driving solid business performance and maximizing franchisor resources for growth. Jenna Behnke, who, with her husband Chad, co-owns a Basecamp Fitness franchise in Woodbury, Minn., USA, reports that their location has almost tripled in-studio visits year-over-year compared with 2022. The studio just hit its highest month of revenue in June 2023 – and is on pace to break that record this month – and grew active memberships year-over-year by 36%.

"We have experienced steady growth month over month in both membership acquisition and recurring revenue," Behnke said. "We were poised for growth from the start of the year thanks to a successful January marketing campaign; not only did it provide our studio with accelerated growth in less than 90 days, but it also provided learnings that were applicable for the following months, allowing us to be more adaptable and strategic."

The brand is also enjoying strong new and existing member engagement: Basecamp locations saw a 20% increase in registrations over 2022 for its annual Summer Challenge, where Basecamp members across the U.S. compete for prizes during the month of July.

Basecamp is now the first portfolio studio brand to offer franchising opportunities outside the U.S. In the second quarter, Self Esteem Brands unveiled SUMHIIT Fitness – the twin brand of Basecamp Fitness – at the FIT Summit in Singapore, signaling its intentions to broaden the global footprint of its portfolio.

Anytime Fitness

The first half of 2023 has been a record breaker for Anytime Fitness. Same-store sales across franchise locations are 10% higher than the first half of 2022, exceeding a goal of 7.4% with attrition of memberships at an all-time low. The end of Q2 also shows 60% of domestic Anytime Fitness members sharing health data via the AF SmartCoaching technology platform launched in Q1, accessible via the AF app (which boasts a 4.8-star rating among thousands of reviews). Bookings for group training also reached an all-time high in Q2, with an explosive 400% increase over Q1 2023.

Anytime Fitness also continues to enjoy incredible franchise sales growth and momentum, with two-thirds of franchise unit sales to date made by existing Anytime Fitness franchisees. The pace reinforces the popularity of health and wellness franchising as well as the continued strength of the brand: simple operations, smaller real estate footprint and emphasis on personal training, nutrition coaching and overall health and wellness metrics for members.

Waxing the City

Waxing the City has to-date in 2023 sold 71 new locations across the U.S. – nearly three times ahead of its annual plan, with a forecast to open more than 30 additional studio locations by end of year. The brand also made recent changes within studios to modernize its menu of services and be more relevant for all types of members, from male and female services to face & body services. These changes make the services relevant for all types of members, easier for consumers to navigate, and allow studio cerologists to provide services with greater confidence and the best experience for clients. Overall satisfaction of clients remains greater than 93%, and the engagement of our Club Orange members is north of 95%.

The Bar Method

The Bar Method continues to rebound and will soon surpass its pre-COVID unit-level revenue benchmark that sets the high-water mark for the barre industry. With the recent launch of its newest formats, Bar Method Cardio and Bar Strength, the brand expects to keep clients engaged even longer with a variety of offerings.

International

In Q2, Anytime Fitness granted a new master franchise agreement in France marking continued Europe expansion in 2023 and the 42nd country or territory where the brand operates worldwide.

About Self Esteem Brands

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands is the world's largest health and wellness franchisor, and is the parent company to Anytime Fitness, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, and Waxing the City. With the mission to improve self-esteem around the globe, Self Esteem Brands, through its suite of health and wellness brands, has more than 5,500 operating locations in 42 countries and territories across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands is the owner of Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security. For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://sebrands.com/.

Contact:

Kelly Groehler

Self Esteem Brands

612-669-8602

Kelly.groehler@sebrands.com

Nate Rubinstein

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrubinstein@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Self Esteem Brands