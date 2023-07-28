Award for Sen. John Fetterman, New Research on Pediatric Stroke, Shortening Hospital Stays, and Global Innovations in Aneurysm and Stroke Care to Be Presented at Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's 20th Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurointerventional surgeons from around the world will convene at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 20th Annual Meeting from July 31 through August 3 in San Diego, California, to discuss groundbreaking research and developments in the field of neurointerventional surgery and reflect on global achievements over the two decades since the Society's first annual meeting.

Meeting sessions will cover new research on topics that include treating stroke in pediatric patients and implementing new procedures that can minimize the number of days stroke patients remain hospitalized. Sessions also will include master classes and offer a look at the future of neurointervention. In addition, attendees will discuss international developments in neurointervention, as well as how the field can better embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in both its practices and treatments.

This year's Amy Walters Patient Lecture will be given by U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and introduced by his treating physician, SNIS member Sudhakar Satti, MD. Professor Nobuyuki Sakai, MD, a renowned neurointerventionalist, will deliver the Grant Hieshima Luminary Lecture. Professor Sakai will discuss innovations in neurointerventional care.

"Our members' dedication to the highest levels of patient care is evident as we celebrate this 20-year milestone," said SNIS President J Mocco, MD, MS. "The field of neurointerventional surgery has changed rapidly and on a global scale. Our practitioners use the SNIS Annual Meeting to stay on top of technology and treatment paradigm innovations. The convening provides critical education, much-needed scientific discourse, and crucial opportunities for academia and industry partners to discuss better ways to help our patients."

The 20th Annual Meeting will highlight promising new neurointerventional research, with press releases available on the following abstracts:

"Projected Increase in Thrombectomy Volume Based on Large Core Trials"

"Comparing Outcomes After Thrombectomy for Acute Ischemic Stroke Due to Large-Vessel Occlusion: Children vs. Adults—A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis"

"Impact of Stent Retriever Tip Design on Distal Embolization During Mechanical Thrombectomy—A Randomized In Vitro Evaluation"

"The Safety and Feasibility of a Care Hotel Model in Elective Neuroendovascular Interventions—A Single Institutional Experience"

"Safety and Functional Outcomes With Early Initiation of Antiplatelet Therapy Following Mechanical Thrombectomy in Emergent Large Vessel Occlusion Strokes: A Single Institution Registry Study"

"Treatment Outcomes for ARUBA Eligible Brain Arteriovenous Malformations: A Comparison of Real-world Data from the NVQI-QOD AVM Registry to the ARUBA Trial"

This year's conference features a hybrid format with both in-person and livestreamed content. Attendees using the virtual option can watch the sessions in real time, participate in live surveys, and pose questions to the speakers during presentations. All registrants will have access to a virtual meeting platform with recordings of every session.

When: July 31–August 3, 2023

Where: San Diego, California

Registration: To register for press credentials (in-person and virtual options), please email cjewell@vancomm.com.

Interview: To schedule an interview with SNIS President Dr. Mocco or other SNIS physicians, please contact Camille Jewell at cjewell@vancomm.com or 202-248-5460.

The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) is a scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery through research, standard-setting, and education and advocacy to provide the highest quality of patient care in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head, and neck. Visit www.snisonline.org and follow us on Twitter (@SNISinfo) and Facebook (@SNISOnline).

