Diane Wang Named 2023 Business Women of the Year by CEO Today Magazine for Outstanding Leadership

BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson & CEO of DHGATE Group, has been awarded the 2023 Business Women of the Year Award from CEO Today Magazine, a leading voice in business leadership and entrepreneurship. The highly anticipated awards aim to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of women leaders who have significantly impacted the business world over the past year. Among the 31 global winners demonstrating extraordinary leadership, innovation, and resilience in their respective fields, Diane Wang has also been selected as the Featured Winner and shown on the cover of this edition.

In an era where diversity and inclusion are increasingly critical to business success, CEO Today seeks to shine a light on the female leaders shaping industries and breaking down barriers. CEO Today Magazine's Business Women of the Year Awards not only honor the recipients but also aim to inspire aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs. The magazine will feature in-depth profiles of the award winners in its special edition, providing insights into their professional journeys, leadership styles, and strategies for success.

To lower the barriers for women to participate in e-commerce to an absolute minimum and provide a powerful digital tool for young women entrepreneurs to grow their social commerce business, DHGATE launched MyyShop in 2020 as a pioneering social commerce platform. MyyShop provides digitalization tools and step-by-step support to empower creators, influencers, and individual entrepreneurs with social influence to effortlessly monetize their influence on social platforms. For women entrepreneurs, MyyShop addresses complex supply chain challenges in cross-border e-commerce using innovative technology and services. This enables women to leverage their strengths and actively participate in the digital economy with equal opportunities.

" It is with great honor that I have been acknowledged by CEO Today Magazine as a recipient of the 2023 Business Women of the Year Award," said Diane Wang. "I look forward to seeing more women-led entrepreneurial enterprises effectively leverage the power of social networks and new technologies, and we will continue to persist with women empowerment project and continuously expand its influence to drive and assist more women entrepreneurs."

"Diane Wang exemplifies the vision, innovation, and tenacity that characterize the leaders featured in our Business Women of the Year Awards," said Mark Palmer, Editor-in-Chief of CEO Today. "Her commitment to driving global trade and her advocacy for women in business make her an inspiration to leaders everywhere."

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that allows effortless selling on social media. MyyShop aims to provide content creators with online store creation tools, as well as AI-powered, tailored product recommendations that their audience won't be able to resist, allowing them to sell with confidence knowing their products are in demand and backed by a world-leading supply chain that delivers to increase earnings quickly. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 34 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com

