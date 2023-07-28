Mars Deploys Late-Night Ice Cream Truck in Celebration of National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

M&M'S® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches Delivered Across New York City

NEWARK, N.J., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on Aug. 2, M&M'S® Ice Cream, proudly part of Mars, is deploying the M&M'S Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck - Mars Ice Cream's first ever late-night ice cream truck designed to bring the fan favorite M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich to New Yorkers.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on Aug. 2, M&M’S Ice Cream is celebrating those who do it all by deploying the M&M’S Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck - Mars Ice Cream’s first ever late-night ice cream truck. (PRNewswire)

"Between projects, passions, and side hustles, we know hard work doesn't always end after a nine to five job," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "The M&M'S Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck celebrates those who do it all, by inspiring more moments of happiness with a craveable late-night snack that has it all – creamy ice cream, chewy cookies, and sweet M&M'S."

The M&M'S Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck will be traveling throughout New York City on Aug. 2 handing out free M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches in three flavors - Vanilla, Chocolate, and Cookies and Cream - until 11 p.m. The truck has stops planned at:

12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m. at Hearst Tower (8 th Ave. between 56 th and 57 th St.)

1:15 p.m.–2:45 p.m. at Paramount Plaza (Broadway between W. 51 th and W. 50 st St.)

3:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. at M&M' S New York (W. 48 th St. between Broadway & 7 th Ave.)

4:45 p.m.–6:15 p.m. at Grace Building (W. 42 nd St. between 5 th and 6 th Ave.)

7:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. at Union Square (Union Square W. between E. 17 th & E. 16 th St.)

9:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (or until supplies last) at Astor Place/St. Mark's (Corner of Cooper Sq. & Astor Pl.)

M&M'S Ice Cream fans working late nationwide will also have the chance to fuel their late-night ambitions with the satisfying treat. Fans can visit mms.com/nightfreeze and share their passion project for the chance to win a freezer filled with a summertime supply of M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches.

In addition to M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches being available on the M&M'S Ice Cream Night Freeze Truck while supplies last, they can be purchased year-round at retailers nationwide.

