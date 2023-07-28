Southfield Capital Announces the Promotion of Brandon Pinderhughes to Partner

GREENWICH, Conn., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that the firm has promoted Brandon Pinderhughes to Partner.

Since joining Southfield in July 2014 as a Senior Associate, Brandon has made significant contributions to the firm's success. In his new role as Partner, Brandon will play a valuable role in accelerating the firm's growth and further enhancing Southfield's investment efforts.

Andy Levison, Managing Partner at Southfield Capital, stated, "Brandon's dedication and contributions have been pivotal to our growth. His promotion to Partner is well-deserved and helps set the stage for an even more successful future for Southfield."

Brandon is currently on the board of directors of Protos Security, Condominium Associates, Pacific Landscape Management and previously served on the board of Biopharm Communications and Vanguard Dealer Services.

Prior to joining Southfield, Brandon was an Associate at Bayside Capital, HIG Capital's special situations group, focused on distressed debt, direct lending and special situation buyouts. Prior to joining HIG, Brandon worked in the Investment Banking division of Morgan Stanley. Brandon obtained his Bachelor's degree from Morehouse College, graduating summa cum laude. Prior to completing his undergraduate degree, Brandon was a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and overseas in Germany through NFL Europe.

Reflecting on his promotion, Brandon stated, "I'm thrilled to step into this new role as Partner and excited to carry forward our commitment to growth, continuous improvement, and driving value for our investors and portfolio companies."

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

