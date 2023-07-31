Heidrick & Struggles Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

13% Sequential Revenue Growth Including 10% Organic

Maintains Strong Balance Sheet Post-Acquisitions of Atreus and businessfourzero

CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company") announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue of $271.2 million increased 13% sequentially, 10% organically

Operating income of $13.6 million decreased $4.2 million sequentially and operating margin was 5.0%

Adjusted operating income of $20.8 million increased 17% sequentially and adjusted operating margin was 7.7%

Adjusted EBITDA of $36.4 million increased 33% sequentially and adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.4%

Net income was $9.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.44 ; adjusted net income was $15.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.73

"We are very pleased with the second quarter results which included the first full quarter of results from our recent acquisition of Atreus Group ("Atreus") in our On-Demand Talent segment, as well as the results from businessfourzero ("B4Z") in our Heidrick Consulting segment. Even before the positive effects of these acquisitions, each of our lines of business demonstrated organic sequential growth, despite ongoing macro uncertainty and an anticipated return to more normalized levels of business performance. This validates our focus on the steadfast execution of our strategy while maintaining strong profitability," stated Heidrick & Struggles' President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Rajagopalan. "Importantly, the integrations of both our recent acquisitions are progressing smoothly. We are advancing our diversification strategy while continuing to make appropriate investments in our digital capabilities and technologies throughout the company. These initiatives are aimed at providing our clients with the next generation of talent and leadership advisory services, enabling them to achieve higher performance through their leaders and teams in an ever-evolving business landscape."

2023 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue of $271.2 million compared to record consolidated net revenue of $298.7 million in the 2022 second quarter. Consolidated financial results include the first full quarter of contribution from the Company's recent acquisitions of Atreus and B4Z.

On a sequential basis, 2023 second quarter net revenue increased 13.3% from the 2023 first quarter, 10% of that growth was organic, as the Company experienced growth in Executive Search driven by the Americas and Europe markets, partially offset by a decline in the Asia Pacific market, along with sequential revenue growth in Heidrick Consulting and On-Demand Talent. 2023 second quarter adjusted operating income increased 17.2% and adjusted operating margin increased 30 basis points to 7.7% compared to 7.4% in the 2023 first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $36.4 million in the 2023 second quarter increased 33% sequentially and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points to 13.4% compared to 11.5% in the 2023 first quarter. 2023 second quarter adjusted net income was $15.0 million compared to $15.6 million in the 2023 first quarter. This generated adjusted diluted earnings per share in the 2023 second quarter of $0.73 compared to $0.76 in the 2023 first quarter.

Executive Search net revenue of $206.8 million compared to net revenue of $253.9 million in the 2022 second quarter reflecting an anticipated market slowdown combined with a return to more normalized operating levels. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 0.3%, or $0.8 million, net revenue decreased 18.2%, or $46.3 million, from the 2022 second quarter. Net revenue decreased 21.3% in the Americas (down 21.2% on a constant currency basis), decreased 5.3% in Europe (down 6.1% on a constant currency basis), and decreased 23.9% in Asia Pacific (down 20.5% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the prior year second quarter. The Social Impact and Industrial practice groups exhibited growth over the prior year.

The Company had 423 Executive Search consultants at June 30, 2023, compared to 388 at June 30, 2022. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $1.9 million compared to $2.6 million in the 2022 second quarter, reflecting a higher number of consultants combined with lower revenue. Average revenue per executive search was approximately $143,000 compared to $153,000 in the prior year period. The number of search confirmations decreased 12.7% compared to the year-ago period.

On-Demand Talent net revenue of $39.2 million, an increase of 75.5% compared to net revenue of $22.4 million in the 2022 second quarter, primarily due to the acquisition of Atreus, partially offset by a decrease in the volume of legacy on-demand projects.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue of $25.2 million compared to net revenue of $22.4 million in the 2022 second quarter. The Company had 89 Heidrick Consulting consultants at June 30, 2023, compared to 66 at June 30, 2022.

Consolidated salaries and benefits decreased $28.8 million, or 13.9%, to $178.9 million compared to $207.7 million in the 2022 second quarter. Year-over-year, fixed compensation expense increased $18.8 million due to base salaries and payroll taxes, the deferred compensation plan, reorganization, and retirement and benefits, as well as the acquisitions of Atreus and B4Z, partially offset by a decrease in stock compensation. Variable compensation decreased $47.6 million due to lower bonus accruals related to decreased consultant productivity. Salaries and benefits expense was 66.0% of net revenue for the quarter compared to 69.5% in the 2022 second quarter.

General and administrative expenses increased $5.3 million, or 15.1%, to $40.5 million compared to $35.2 million in the 2022 second quarter. The increase was due to intangible amortization and accretion, office occupancy, IT, and taxes and licenses, partially offset by a decrease in business development travel. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 14.9% for the 2023 second quarter compared to 11.8% in the 2022 second quarter.

The Company's cost of services was $25.3 million, or 9.3% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to $17.4 million, or 5.8% of net revenue in the 2022 second quarter. This related to an increase in the volume of On-Demand Talent projects driven by the acquisition of Atreus.

The Company's research and development expenses were $5.7 million, or 2.1%, of net revenue for the quarter compared to $4.5 million, or 1.5%, of net revenue for the second quarter 2022.

In the 2023 second quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $7.2 million associated with the Company's Heidrick Consulting segment. In the 2022 fourth quarter, the Company conducted its most recent annual goodwill impairment evaluation, which indicated that the carrying value of the Heidrick Consulting reporting unit was less than its fair value. During the 2023 second quarter, the Company acquired B4Z and recorded approximately $7.1 million of goodwill in the Heidrick Consulting reporting unit. Due to the inclusion of goodwill in a reporting unit with a pre-existing fair value shortfall, the Company identified a triggering event and performed an interim goodwill impairment evaluation during the 2023 second quarter, which resulted in the impairment of the recently acquired B4Z goodwill.

Including the previously mentioned non-cash impairment charge, operating income was $13.6 million for the quarter compared to $33.9 million in the 2022 second quarter. Operating income margin was 5.0% versus 11.3% in the 2022 second quarter. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge, adjusted operating income in the 2023 second quarter was $20.8 million and adjusted operating margin was 7.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.4 million compared to $36.8 million in the 2022 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.4%, compared to 12.3% in the 2022 second quarter. In Executive Search, adjusted EBITDA was $53.9 million compared to $52.3 million in the prior year period. In On-Demand Talent, adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million versus $0.6 million in the prior year period. In Heidrick Consulting, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.6 million compared to a loss of $0.1 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $9.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.44, with an effective tax rate of 46.8%. This compares to net income of $24.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.19, with an effective tax rate of 30.9% in the 2022 second quarter. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge recorded in the 2023 second quarter, adjusted net income was $15.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.73, with an adjusted effective tax rate of 37.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $46.9 million, compared to $82.7 million in the 2022 second quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at June 30, 2023 was $239.0 million compared to $336.6 million at June 30, 2022 and $621.6 million at December 31, 2022. The Company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as employee bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first half of the year.

2023 Six Months Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, consolidated net revenue was $510.5 million compared to $582.6 million in the first six months of 2022. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 1.0%, or $6.1 million, consolidated net revenue decreased 11.3%, or $65.9 million, compared to the prior year period.

Executive Search net revenue in the first six months of 2023 decreased 20.0%, or $99.2 million, to $397.3 million from $496.5 million in the first six months of 2022. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 1.0%, or $5.1 million, net revenue decreased 19.0%, or $94.1 million. Net revenue decreased 21.5% in the Americas (decreased 21.3% on a constant currency basis), decreased 13.7% in Europe (decreased 11.3% on a constant currency basis), and decreased 21.9% in Asia Pacific (decreased 18.0% on a constant currency basis). Only the Social Impact and Industrial practice groups exhibited growth over the prior year. Productivity was $1.9 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to $2.6 million in the first six months of 2022. The average revenue per executive search was $133,000 in the first six months of 2023 compared to $137,000 the same period in 2022, while search confirmations decreased 17.6%.

On-Demand Talent net revenue in the first six months of 2023 was $70.4 million compared to $45.7 million in the same period of 2022. The increase in net revenue was primarily driven by the acquisition of Atreus, as well as an increase in the volume of legacy on-demand projects.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue in the first six months of 2023 increased 6.3%, or $2.5 million, to $42.9 million from $40.4 million in the first six months of 2022. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 2.0%, or $0.8 million, Heidrick Consulting revenue increased 8.3%, or $3.3 million, compared to the prior year period.

Operating income for the first six months of 2023 was $31.4 million compared to operating income of $64.1 million in the same period of 2022. The operating income margin was 6.1% compared to 11.0% in the first six months of 2022. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge recorded in the 2023 year-to-date period, adjusted operating income was $38.6 million and adjusted operating income margin was 7.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was $63.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $72.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4% for the same period in 2022. In Executive Search, adjusted EBITDA was $102.3 million compared to $104.2 million in the prior year period. In On-Demand Talent, adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million versus $0.9 million in the prior year period. In Heidrick Consulting, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4.3 million compared to a loss of $1.9 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $24.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.19, with an effective tax rate of 38.1%. This compares to net income of $42.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.08, with an effective tax rate of 32.2%, in the first six months of 2022. Excluding the restructuring charge recorded in the 2023 year-to-date period, adjusted net income was $30.6 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.48 with an adjusted effective tax rate of 34.8%.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2023 second quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on August 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2023.

2023 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2023 third quarter consolidated net revenue of between $245 million and $265 million, which reflects typical summer seasonality, while acknowledging that continued fluidity in external factors, such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions, may impact quarterly results. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in June 2023 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the seasonality of the business along with the current backlog.

Quarterly Webcast and Conference Call

Heidrick & Struggles will host a conference call to review its second quarter results today, July 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Participants may access the Company's call and supporting slides through its website at www.heidrick.com or by dialing (888) 440-4091 or (646) 960-0846, conference ID# 6106012. For those unable to participate on the live call, a webcast and copy of the slides will be archived at www.heidrick.com and available for up to 30 days following the investor call.

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ® www.heidrick.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

Non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and consolidated net revenue excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted operating income reflects the exclusion of goodwill impairment.

Adjusted operating income margin refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect the exclusion of goodwill impairment, net of tax.

Adjusted effective tax rate reflects the exclusion of goodwill impairment, net of tax.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, intangible amortization, equity-settled stock compensation expense, earnout accretion, earnout obligation adjustments, contingent compensation related to acquisitions, deferred compensation plan income and expense, reorganization costs, impairment charges, restructuring charges, and other non-operating income (expense).

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the third quarter of 2023. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted, or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage and retain qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; our heavy reliance on information management systems; risks arising from our implementation of new technology and intellectual property to deliver new products and services to our clients; our dependence on third parties for the execution of certain critical functions; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data; the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the emergence of variant strains) or other highly infectious or contagious disease on our business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; the aggressive competition we face; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse economic conditions including inflation, the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to access additional credit; social, political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in markets where we operate, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the risks of an expansion or escalation of that conflict; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; the timing of the establishment or reversal of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; and the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that could make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A, as updated in Part II of our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors & Analysts:

Suzanne Rosenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations

srosenberg@heidrick.com

Media:

Nina Chang, Vice President, Corporate Communications

nchang@heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,





2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 271,225

$ 298,701

$ (27,476)

(9.2) % Reimbursements 2,552

2,408

144

6.0 % Total revenue 273,777

301,109

(27,332)

(9.1) %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 178,916

207,684

(28,768)

(13.9) % General and administrative expenses 40,514

35,203

5,311

15.1 % Cost of services 25,306

17,403

7,903

45.4 % Research and development 5,658

4,545

1,113

24.5 % Impairment charges 7,246

—

7,246

100.0 % Reimbursed expenses 2,552

2,408

144

6.0 % Total operating expenses 260,192

267,243

(7,051)

(2.6) %















Operating income 13,585

33,866

(20,281)

(59.9) %















Non-operating income













Interest, net 1,913

299







Other, net 1,377

774







Net non-operating income 3,290

1,073























Income before income taxes 16,875

34,939























Provision for income taxes 7,893

10,790























Net income 8,982

24,149























Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (75)

(7,524)























Comprehensive income $ 8,907

$ 16,625























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,010

19,726







Diluted 20,637

20,314























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.45

$ 1.22







Diluted $ 0.44

$ 1.19























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 66.0 %

69.5 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 14.9 %

11.8 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 9.3 %

5.8 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 2.1 %

1.5 %







Operating margin 5.0 %

11.3 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

$ Change

%

Change

2023

Margin1

2022

Margin1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 138,563

$ 176,020

$ (37,457)

(21.3) %







Europe 45,567

48,131

(2,564)

(5.3) %







Asia Pacific 22,649

29,758

(7,109)

(23.9) %







Total Executive Search 206,779

253,909

(47,130)

(18.6) %







On-Demand Talent 39,240

22,353

16,887

75.5 %







Heidrick Consulting 25,206

22,439

2,767

12.3 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 271,225

298,701

(27,476)

(9.2) %







Reimbursements 2,552

2,408

144

6.0 %







Total revenue $ 273,777

$ 301,109

$ (27,332)

(9.1) %























































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 43,144

$ 44,250

$ (1,106)

(2.5) %

31.1 %

25.1 % Europe 2,432

4,606

(2,174)

(47.2) %

5.3 %

9.6 % Asia Pacific 1,364

3,912

(2,548)

(65.1) %

6.0 %

13.1 % Total Executive Search 46,940

52,768

(5,828)

(11.0) %

22.7 %

20.8 % On-Demand Talent (2,862)

(349)

(2,513)

NM

(7.3) %

(1.6) % Heidrick Consulting2 (10,686)

(408)

(10,278)

NM

(42.4) %

(1.8) % Total segments 33,392

52,011

(18,619)

(35.8) %

12.3 %

17.4 % Research and Development (5,658)

(4,545)

(1,113)

(24.5) %

(2.1) %

(1.5) % Global Operations Support (14,149)

(13,600)

(549)

(4.0) %

(5.2) %

(4.6) % Total operating income $ 13,585

$ 33,866

$ (20,281)

(59.9) %

5.0 %

11.3 %



1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue). 2 Includes impairment charges of $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,





2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 510,542

$ 582,562

$ (72,020)

(12.4) % Reimbursements 5,354

4,084

1,270

31.1 % Total revenue 515,896

586,646

(70,750)

(12.1) %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 337,775

409,129

(71,354)

(17.4) % General and administrative expenses 74,841

64,997

9,844

15.1 % Cost of services 48,138

35,391

12,747

36.0 % Research and development 11,186

8,947

2,239

25.0 % Impairment charges 7,246

—

7,246

100.0 % Reimbursed expenses 5,354

4,084

1,270

31.1 % Total operating expenses 484,540

522,548

(38,008)

(7.3) %















Operating income 31,356

64,098

(32,742)

(51.1) %















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest, net 5,162

409







Other, net 3,186

(1,697)







Net non-operating income (expense) 8,348

(1,288)























Income before income taxes 39,704

62,810























Provision for income taxes 15,136

20,194























Net income 24,568

42,616























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 368

(8,606)























Comprehensive income $ 24,936

$ 34,010























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 19,958

19,675







Diluted 20,701

20,485























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 1.23

$ 2.17







Diluted $ 1.19

$ 2.08























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 66.2 %

70.2 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 14.7 %

11.2 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 9.4 %

6.1 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 2.2 %

1.5 %







Operating margin 6.1 %

11.0 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

$ Change

%

Change

2023

Margin1

2022

Margin1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 265,890

$ 338,573

$ (72,683)

(21.5) %







Europe 84,498

97,876

(13,378)

(13.7) %







Asia Pacific 46,878

60,009

(13,131)

(21.9) %







Total Executive Search 397,266

496,458

(99,192)

(20.0) %







On-Demand Talent 70,357

45,734

24,623

53.8 %







Heidrick Consulting 42,919

40,370

2,549

6.3 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 510,542

582,562

(72,020)

(12.4) %







Reimbursements 5,354

4,084

1,270

31.1 %







Total revenue $ 515,896

$ 586,646

$ (70,750)

(12.1) %























































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 81,843

$ 84,101

$ (2,258)

(2.7) %

30.8 %

24.8 % Europe 4,144

10,009

(5,865)

(58.6) %

4.9 %

10.2 % Asia Pacific 4,646

8,966

(4,320)

(48.2) %

9.9 %

14.9 % Total Executive Search 90,633

103,076

(12,443)

(12.1) %

22.8 %

20.8 % On-Demand Talent (7,226)

(931)

(6,295)

NM

(10.3) %

(2.0) % Heidrick Consulting2 (13,802)

(2,492)

(11,310)

NM

(32.2) %

(6.2) % Total segments 69,605

99,653

(30,048)

(30.2) %

13.6 %

17.1 % Research and Development (11,186)

(8,947)

(2,239)

(25.0) %

(2.2) %

(1.5) % Global Operations Support (27,063)

(26,608)

(455)

(1.7) %

(5.3) %

(4.6) % Total operating income $ 31,356

$ 64,098

$ (32,742)

(51.1) %

6.1 %

11.0 %



























1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue). 2 Includes impairment charges of $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 8,982

$ 24,149

$ 24,568

$ 42,616















Adjustments













Impairment charges, net of tax1 6,038

—

6,038

— Total adjustments 6,038

—

6,038

—















Adjusted net income $ 15,020

$ 24,149

$ 30,606

$ 42,616















Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 20,010

19,726

19,958

19,675 Diluted 20,637

20,314

20,701

20,485















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.45

$ 1.22

$ 1.23

$ 2.17 Diluted $ 0.44

$ 1.19

$ 1.19

$ 2.08















Adjusted earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.75

$ 1.22

$ 1.53

$ 2.17 Diluted $ 0.73

$ 1.19

$ 1.48

$ 2.08





1 The Company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $7.2 million in the Heidrick Consulting segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,776

$ 355,447 Marketable securities 21,240

266,169 Accounts receivable, net 197,899

126,437 Prepaid expenses 27,401

24,098 Other current assets 50,622

40,722 Income taxes recoverable 8,397

10,946 Total current assets 523,335

823,819







Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net 33,330

30,207 Operating lease right-of-use assets 69,692

71,457 Assets designated for retirement and pension plans 11,552

11,332 Investments 44,357

34,354 Other non-current assets 22,082

25,788 Goodwill 198,639

138,361 Other intangible assets, net 26,903

6,333 Deferred income taxes 34,565

33,987 Total non-current assets 441,120

351,819







Total assets $ 964,455

$ 1,175,638







Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 15,477

$ 14,613 Accrued salaries and benefits 193,858

451,161 Deferred revenue 44,102

43,057 Operating lease liabilities 21,221

19,554 Other current liabilities 36,017

56,016 Income taxes payable 8,118

4,076 Total current liabilities 318,793

588,477







Non-current liabilities





Accrued salaries and benefits 48,444

59,467 Retirement and pension plans 58,951

48,456 Operating lease liabilities 60,326

63,299 Other non-current liabilities 42,005

5,293 Deferred income taxes 7,619

— Total non-current liabilities 217,345

176,515







Total liabilities 536,138

764,992







Stockholders' equity 428,317

410,646







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 964,455

$ 1,175,638

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 8,982

$ 24,149 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

4,819

2,621 Deferred income taxes

(223)

231 Stock-based compensation expense

1,919

3,784 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

451

274 Gain on marketable securities

(49)

— Loss on disposal of property and equipment

1

142 Impairment charges

7,246

— Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(35,658)

(31,641) Accounts payable

(1,777)

212 Accrued expenses

52,164

103,143 Deferred revenue

396

(5,664) Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

495

(13,142) Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

333

(200) Prepaid expenses

4,500

4,411 Other assets and liabilities, net

3,341

(5,636) Net cash provided by operating activities

46,940

82,684









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(5,842)

— Capital expenditures

(3,006)

(2,432) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(21,511)

(347) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

153

227 Net cash used in investing activities

(30,206)

(2,552)









Cash flows - financing activities







Repurchases of common stock

(904)

— Cash dividends paid

(3,122)

(3,104) Net cash used in financing activities

(4,026)

(3,104)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

376

(8,380)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

13,084

68,648 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

204,733

268,002 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 217,817

$ 336,650











Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 24,568

$ 42,616 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

8,692

5,241 Deferred income taxes

6,446

(246) Stock-based compensation expense

3,772

7,482 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

642

545 Gain on marketable securities

(1,694)

— Loss on disposal of property and equipment

131

309 Impairment charges

7,246

— Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

(59,990)

(84,783) Accounts payable

(2,914)

(3,944) Accrued expenses

(273,811)

(124,281) Deferred revenue

543

(1,527) Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(2,588)

(8,114) Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

6,403

3,297 Prepaid expenses

(2,635)

(4,670) Other assets and liabilities, net

(4,902)

(11,437) Net cash used in operating activities

(290,091)

(179,512)









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(35,749)

— Capital expenditures

(6,814)

(4,236) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(27,683)

(5,358) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

268,118

990 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

197,872

(8,604)









Cash flows - financing activities







Repurchases of common stock

(904)

— Cash dividends paid

(6,234)

(6,223) Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(4,141)

(3,219) Acquisition earnout payments

(35,946)

— Net cash used in financing activities

(47,225)

(9,442)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,772

(11,051)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(137,672)

(208,609) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

355,489

545,259 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 217,817

$ 336,650

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 271,225

$ 298,701

$ 510,542

$ 582,562















Net income 8,982

24,149

24,568

42,616 Interest, net (1,913)

(299)

(5,162)

(409) Other, net (1,377)

(774)

(3,186)

1,697 Provision for income taxes 7,893

10,790

15,136

20,194 Operating income 13,585

33,866

31,356

64,098















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation expense 1,499

3,351

3,327

7,026 Depreciation 2,172

1,810

4,176

3,618 Intangible amortization 2,647

810

4,516

1,622 Earnout accretion 451

273

642

544 Acquisition contingent consideration 3,784

971

5,443

2,060 Deferred compensation plan 1,603

(4,255)

3,736

(6,487) Reorganization costs 3,396

—

3,396

— Impairment charges 7,246

—

7,246

— Total adjustments 22,798

2,960

32,482

8,383















Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,383

$ 36,826

$ 63,838

$ 72,481 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.4 %

12.3 %

12.5 %

12.4 %

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 206,779

$ 39,240

$ 25,206

$ —

$ —

$ 271,225























Operating income (loss)1 46,940

(2,862)

(10,686)

(5,658)

(14,149)

13,585























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 706

2

47

57

687

1,499 Depreciation 1,297

116

183

416

160

2,172 Intangible amortization 53

2,151

443

—

—

2,647 Earnout accretion —

394

57

—

—

451 Acquisition contingent compensation 1,165

1,561

1,058

—

—

3,784 Deferred compensation plan 1,541

—

37

24

1

1,603 Reorganization costs 2,169

1,227

—

—

—

3,396 Impairment charges —

—

7,246

—

—

7,246 Total adjustments 6,931

5,451

9,071

497

848

22,798























Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,871

$ 2,589

$ (1,615)

$ (5,161)

$ (13,301)

$ 36,383 Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.1 %

6.6 %

(6.4) %

(1.9) %

(4.9) %

13.4 %









































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 253,909

$ 22,353

$ 22,439

$ —

$ —

$ 298,701























Operating income (loss)1 52,768

(349)

(408)

(4,545)

(13,600)

33,866























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 1,098

8

160

57

2,028

3,351 Depreciation 1,486

31

124

64

105

1,810 Intangible amortization 78

632

100

—

—

810 Earnout accretion —

273

—

—

—

273 Acquisition contingent compensation 971

—

—

—

—

971 Deferred compensation plan (4,089)

—

(113)

(53)

—

(4,255) Total adjustments (456)

944

271

68

2,133

2,960























Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,312

$ 595

($137)

$ (4,477)

$ (11,467)

$ 36,826 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.6 %

2.7 %

(0.6 %)

(1.5) %

(3.8) %

12.3 %





1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 397,266

$ 70,357

$ 42,919

$ —

$ —

$ 510,542























Operating income (loss)1 90,633

(7,226)

(13,802)

(11,186)

(27,063)

31,356























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 1,323

8

122

122

1,752

3,327 Depreciation 2,640

201

351

664

320

4,176 Intangible amortization 105

3,868

543

—

—

4,516 Earnout accretion —

585

57

—

—

642 Acquisition contingent compensation 1,800

2,585

1,058

—

—

5,443 Deferred compensation plan 3,590

—

90

53

3

3,736 Reorganization costs 2,169

1,227

—

—

—

3,396 Impairment charges —

—

7,246

—

—

7,246 Total adjustments 11,627

8,474

9,467

839

2,075

32,482























Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,260

$ 1,248

$ (4,335)

$ (10,347)

$ (24,988)

$ 63,838 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.7 %

1.8 %

(10.1) %

(2.0) %

(4.9) %

12.5 %









































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 496,458

$ 45,734

$ 40,370

$ —

$ —

$ 582,562























Operating income (loss)1 103,076

(931)

(2,492)

(8,947)

(26,608)

64,098























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 2,168

14

269

90

4,485

7,026 Depreciation 2,978

53

257

110

220

3,618 Intangible amortization 161

1,261

200

—

—

1,622 Earnout accretion —

544

—

—

—

544 Acquisition contingent compensation 2,060

—

—

—

—

2,060 Deferred compensation plan (6,233)

—

(176)

(78)

—

(6,487) Total adjustments 1,134

1,872

550

122

4,705

8,383























Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,210

$ 941

$ (1,942)

$ (8,825)

$ (21,903)

$ 72,481 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.0 %

2.1 %

(4.8) %

(1.5) %

(3.8) %

12.4 %





1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

View original content:

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.