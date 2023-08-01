AI-Powered Mobile App Roll™ by ADP® Just Got Even Smarter

Generative AI enhancement turns innovative HR and payroll app into intuitive advisor for small businesses; Solution to be offered in Europe this fall.

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As entrepreneurs and small business owners look for opportunities to grow their businesses while balancing demands on their time, ADP's groundbreaking, AI-driven mobile app, Roll by ADP, now leverages generative AI to offer them even greater HR and payroll support with deeper insights. As part of a growing strategy, ADP is combining the power of generative AI technology, its unparalleled global workforce data, and unmatched industry expertise to help empower businesses to confidently grow.

With insights drawn from ADP's deep knowledge database, small business owners can seek guidance through an intuitive, chat-based conversation on their mobile device.

"It's about providing smart, easy and powerful technology to help our clients achieve their goals confidently."

Additionally, ADP will offer Roll by ADP outside the U.S. this Fall in Europe and will expand its availability from there.

"With over 70 years of innovation at the heart of who we are, we've been working with AI and machine learning in our products for many years, leveraging the power of our data to help businesses succeed," said Maria Black, president and CEO of ADP. "As part of our broader generative AI strategy, we have the infrastructure to incorporate these new innovations in the right way for the right reasons and scale them across our business. As the power of AI grows, staying laser focused on the human experience becomes that much more important. It's about providing smart, easy and powerful technology to help our clients achieve their goals confidently."

"Roll was built with AI at its core, with the goal of giving small business owners greater agility in managing their people," explains Sreeni Kutam, president of global product and innovation at ADP. "Integrating new generative AI technology now takes Roll's capabilities to the next level. It's an intuitive small business advisor, pulling data from ADP's extensive global knowledge database, based on real interactions, as well as from the client's company-specific data. Through a closed large language model environment, Roll makes it even easier for business owners to quickly get tailored, valuable guidance in a safe and secure way."

Newly Added Capabilities Include:

Access to a Deep Knowledge Base:

Roll draws on ADP's vast global expertise on all aspects of human capital management (HCM), from compliance and compensation to diversity, equity, and inclusion and general HR knowledge. Roll addresses business owners' concerns in the moment by providing them with quick answers about their company securely and in the context of ADP's deep knowledge base.

Intuitive Guidance:

With insights drawn from ADP's deep knowledge database, small business owners can seek guidance on managing and growing their business through an intuitive, chat-based conversation right on their mobile device. Ask questions like:

Roll drives confidence by issuing proactive reminders for important HR tasks and deadlines, "remembering" previous interactions, and learning over time. Roll's easy-to-use interface makes tasks easier and faster.

Secure and Smart Assistance:

ADP uses rigorous methods to safeguard privacy and keep client data secure in a non-public large language model environment. Ongoing human oversight helps ensure data security, validity, and bias protections.

Swift Setup and Hassle-Free HR and Payroll Support:

The do-it-yourself app guides users through the setup process, letting them know what to do and when, eliminating time-consuming tasks and making life easier for the small business owner. With the app offering full language functionality in both English and Spanish, busy entrepreneurs can manage HR and payroll needs from wherever they are by chatting simple prompts on their device.

Roll™ by ADP® is available to US small business owners now and will be available in Europe this fall. Learn more at RollbyADP.com.

