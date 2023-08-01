Choice Hotels International's Cambria Hotels and WoodSpring Suites Ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction

WoodSpring Earns Top Honors for a Second Consecutive Year in J.D. Power Study

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), the industry's challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in extended stay, is proud to announce that its Cambria Hotels and WoodSpring Suites brands have been ranked #1 in their respective segments in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study.

Cambria Hotels is the top upscale brand, according to the study, beating out 18 other brands with a top score in all six of the study's upscale guest satisfaction factors. Cambria Hotels are designed for the modern traveler and feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms with spa-inspired bathrooms, as well as flexible meeting spaces and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with more than 60 hotels open in locations like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Phoenix.

WoodSpring Suites was recognized by the study as the top economy extended stay brand, scoring highest in all five of the study's guest satisfaction factors for the segment. WoodSpring also took top honors in the overall economy segment in the 2022 index. WoodSpring is an all new-construction brand that offers longer-term guests a welcoming environment and a straightforward stay at an affordable price. With more than 210 locations open across the U.S. and over 310 more in development, WoodSpring Suites hotels feature spacious all-suite rooms with fully equipped kitchens, plus on-site laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and flexible payment options.

"We are thrilled to have both Cambria Hotels and WoodSpring Suites recognized by J.D. Power for delivering exceptional experiences to our guests," said Choice Hotels International President and CEO Patrick Pacious. "These awards are a testament to our franchisees' hard work and dedication to customer service, and we take pride in offering them cutting-edge solutions that enable them to focus on what they do best: provide guests with a great stay."

The J.D. Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, now in its 27th year, measures overall customer satisfaction based on performance in six factors: food and beverage, guest room, hotel facility, communications and connectivity, staff service, and value for price. The 2023 study benchmarks the performance of 102 brands across nine market segments and is based on responses from 33,754 hotel guests for stays between May 2022 and May 2023.

About Cambria® Hotels: Little Luxuries. Big Difference.

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Cambria properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting spaces, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with more than 60 hotels open in locations like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Phoenix. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria .

About WoodSpring Suites®: It's Simple. Done Better.

WoodSpring Suites is a new-construction economy extended stay brand that offers longer-term guests a welcoming environment and a straightforward stay at an affordable price. With more than 210 locations open across the United States, WoodSpring Suites hotels feature spacious all-suite rooms with fully equipped kitchens, plus on-site laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and flexible payment options. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/woodspring .

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

