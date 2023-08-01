Fastmarkets appoints Larry Neal as Board Member

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets, a leading international price reporting agency providing pricing data, analysis and events to the global cross-commodity markets, is pleased to announce that Larry Neal has been appointed as a new member of its Board of Directors. This addition to the board further strengthens Fastmarkets' leadership and positions the company for continued growth and success.

Neal, the current CEO of Cisive, a data-focused background screening company, who also served as the President of S&P Platts, brings extensive experience in driving outstanding business growth and operational excellence in the industry. Under his guidance, S&P Platts achieved remarkable growth, with revenues nearly tripling in just seven years. Neal successfully managed a global workforce of over 1,000 employees across 15 locations worldwide. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional Profit and Loss performance, he has consistently demonstrated a unique blend of strategic insight, operational excellence and a relentless customer focus throughout his career. Neal started his career at General Electric and IBM. He is also a Non-Executive Director at Lexipol and previously served on the boards of Optimal Blue and Callcredit.

Raju Daswani, CEO of Fastmarkets, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Larry to our Board of Directors. His deep commodity industry knowledge, exceptional leadership skills and strong focus on delivering results make him an ideal addition to our Board. We are confident that his expertise and strategic guidance will be invaluable as we continue to provide accurate and reliable market information to our clients."

"I am delighted to be joining the Board of Fastmarkets, a leading provider of commodity market information and analytics. The company's growth achieved through its commitment to accuracy, transparency and comprehensive coverage of the global commodity markets is truly impressive. I look forward to working with Raju and the Fastmarkets team and contributing to the next exciting growth and success phase," Neal said.

James Davis, Partner at Astorg, the private equity firm backing Fastmarkets, said: "We are excited to have Larry Neal join the Board of Directors at Fastmarkets. His track record of growth, exceptional leadership and operational expertise will further enhance Fastmarkets' position as a leading player in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Larry and the Board to support the company's continued success."

ABOUT FASTMARKETS

Fastmarkets is an industry-leading price reporting agency (PRA) and information provider for global commodities, providing price data, news, analytics and events for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and new generation energy markets. Fastmarkets' data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management. Fastmarkets is a global business with a history dating back to 1865 and is built on trust and deep market knowledge. It has more than 500 employees spread across global locations in the UK, US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Belgium and Finland. Fastmarkets is an Astorg portfolio company.

ABOUT ASTORG

Astorg is a European private equity firm with over €20 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market-leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance and capital they need to achieve their growth plans. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, software, technology, business services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, Milan and Luxembourg.

