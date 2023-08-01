NEWPARK RESOURCES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

(all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Industrial Solutions segment revenue of $48.1 million , -2%; year-to-date $103.9 million , +23%

Fluid Systems segment revenue of $135.2 million , -7%; year-to-date $279.4 million , -2%

Net Income of $1.7 million , or $0.02 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income of $6.8 million , or $0.08 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.8 million , +49%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.8%, +400 basis points

Total Debt of $98 million , Net Debt of $76 million and Net Leverage of 0.9x as of June 30, 2023

Repurchased $5 million of common equity under our share repurchase authorization; a total of $20 million repurchased year-to-date

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Through the first half of the year, our team demonstrated meaningful progress delivering on our commercial growth, operational excellence and capital allocation priorities, while continuing to scale an Industrial Solutions platform equipped to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders," stated Matthew Lanigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Newpark Resources.

"On a trailing twelve-month basis through the end of the second quarter, Industrial Solutions segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 20% and 41%, respectively, while segment Adjusted EBITDA margin has improved by more than 500 basis points," continued Lanigan. "Importantly, we remain in the early innings of our Industrial Solutions power transmission and critical infrastructure market penetration plan as we seek to accelerate organic growth, while we optimize asset utilization, maintain price discipline and capitalize on higher-margin rental opportunities."

"Newpark continues to build a market-leading position within site and access support," continued Lanigan. "While our composite matting technology and related support solutions remain core to our value proposition, our vision is to expand our high-value platform of site and access products and specialty rental solutions to further embed us as a tier-one supplier and partner to the multi-billion-dollar energy infrastructure and industrial markets."

"As previously announced, we launched a formal strategic review of our Fluids Systems segment in June," continued Lanigan. "Over the last year, we've reshaped Fluids into a more competitive, higher-return business by reducing costs and invested capital, exiting non-core markets, and focusing efforts within international regions where we are competitively advantaged. Our actions to date have meaningfully transformed the Fluids business, with 54% of first half 2023 revenues derived from our Eastern Hemisphere and Canada business units. While the opportunity and outlook for our capital-lite international Fluids business remains robust, we will continue to prioritize capital investment toward Industrial Solutions expansion opportunities, which continue to demonstrate superior return profiles."

"In addition to the commercial momentum we're seeing in our Industrial Solutions business, we've also continued to reduce costs across the organization, while improving organizational efficiency," continued Lanigan. "As highlighted last quarter, we've implemented actions in the first half of the year to remove $6 million in annualized fixed overhead costs from our business, which we expect to be fully realized in our expense levels in the second half of the year. Additionally, in a scenario in which we successfully exit the Fluids business, we anticipate a further opportunity to simplify our overhead structure and drive a meaningful SG&A cost reduction within the remaining organization."

"We continue to maintain a conservative, well-capitalized balance sheet to support the ongoing growth of our business," stated Gregg Piontek, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Looking ahead, our primary capital allocation priorities include organic investments in rental fleet expansion and further reducing debt to support opportunistic growth investments within our industrial portfolio while continually evaluating repurchases under our share repurchase authorization."

"With an expanding pipeline of near-term opportunities, together with a stable base of recurring projects within our existing customer base, we remain highly constructive on the outlook for our business entering the second half of the year," concluded Lanigan.

BUSINESS UPDATE

Newpark is engaged in a multi-year business transformation plan designed to drive organic commercial growth within targeted, higher-margin product and rental markets; improve asset optimization and organizational efficiency; and pursue a capital allocation strategy that prioritizes organic and inorganic investments in opportunities with superior return profiles, together with a robust return of capital program.

During the second quarter, Newpark continued to deliver on its business transformation plan, highlighted by the following (all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted):

Strong commercial growth in core Industrial Solutions segment. During the second quarter, Industrial Solutions revenue from specialty rental and services increased 24% and 42%, respectively, driven by a combination of continued market share gains and price discipline. During the second quarter, the Company introduced the new DURA-BASE® 800 Series™, the most lightweight, heavy-duty composite matting system in the market. Revenues from product sales declined to $8 million for the second quarter of 2023, reflecting typical quarterly fluctuations in order and delivery timing. For the first half 2023, revenues from product sales have increased 20% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand from the utility sector.

Delivered significant margin expansion, led by Industrial Solutions. During the second quarter, consolidated gross margin increased 470 basis points year-over-year to 18.1%, while Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 400 basis points to 10.8% in the period. Both reporting segments delivered significant margin expansion in the second quarter compared to the prior year period, with Industrial Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 660 basis points to 37.7%, and Fluids Systems segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 350 basis points to 6.5%. Margin expansion was attributable to a combination of improved asset optimization and reductions in fixed overhead expenses.

Fluids Systems segment momentum continues, led by Eastern Hemisphere . Newpark delivered record Eastern Hemisphere revenue in the second quarter, supported by expanding customer drilling activity in the region and improved pricing on multi-year contracts. Newpark's Eastern Hemisphere revenue increased 36% in the second quarter to $65 million , representing 48% of Fluids Systems revenue in the quarter.

Programmatic expense reduction program underway. Since 2021, Newpark has reduced SG&A from 15.4% of total revenue to 13.3% in the first half of 2023. On a year-to-date basis, the Company has taken actions to remove approximately $6 million in overhead costs within Fluids Systems and its corporate headquarters, incurring $2.1 million of severance costs.

Conservative balance sheet management highlighted by reduction in net leverage. Over the last twelve months ending June 30, 2023 , Newpark has reduced its total debt outstanding by $46 million , supporting a year-over-year reduction in Net Leverage to 0.9x at the end of the second quarter 2023.

Active return of capital program. Newpark repurchased $5 million of common equity during the second quarter, bringing its year to date repurchases to $20 million under its share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2023 , the Company had $30 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In the second quarter 2023, Newpark generated net income of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, on total revenue of $183.3 million, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million, or ($0.08) per basic share, on total revenue of $194.1 million, in the prior year period. The Company reported second quarter Adjusted Net Income of $6.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Newpark reported Adjusted EBITDA of $19.8 million in the second quarter 2023, or 10.8% of total revenue, compared to $13.3 million, or 6.8% of total revenue, in the second quarter 2022.

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $48.1 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $48.9 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income was $12.8 million in the second quarter, compared to $9.8 million in the prior year period.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $135.2 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $145.3 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income was $2.0 million in the second quarter, compared to $0.4 million in the prior year period. The second quarter 2023 Fluids Systems operating income includes $4.9 million in total charges including $2.1 million of net facility exit and severance costs as well as $2.8 million of non-cash impairment charges related to inventory and long-lived assets associated with the exit of certain operations.

Corporate office expenses were $8.9 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $7.5 million in the prior year period. The second quarter 2023 corporate office expenses include $0.9 million of severance expense associated with restructuring actions as well as $0.8 million of costs related to strategic planning projects.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2023, Newpark had total cash of $22 million and available liquidity under its U.S. ABL credit facility of $80 million. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had total Net Debt outstanding of $76 million, or 0.9x its trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2023.

Newpark generated $7 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter 2023. Net changes in working capital used $6 million of cash, reflecting timing of changes associated with lower revenue, including a $13 million reduction in accounts payable. Fluids Systems divestitures generated $11 million while capital investments used $7 million, net, primarily funding the expansion of the rental fleet to support organic growth efforts in Industrial Solutions. The Company also used $6 million of cash to reduce debt and $5 million to fund share repurchases.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company's current expectations and beliefs as of August 1, 2023 and is subject to change. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.

For the third quarter 2023, Newpark currently anticipates the following:

Industrial Solutions segment revenue in a range of $52 - $58 million

Fluids Systems segment revenue in a range of $120 - $130 million

Total Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $17 - $22 million

Total Free Cash Flow in a range of $15 - $25 million

SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.newpark.com. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 800-445-7795 International Live: 785-424-1699 Conference ID: NRQ223

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through August 9, 2023:

Domestic Replay: 800-934-3336 International Replay: 402-220-1148

ABOUT NEWPARK RESOURCES

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying them. These statements are not guarantees that our expectations will prove to be correct and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Newpark, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry; our ability to generate internal growth; economic and market conditions that may impact our customers' future spending; our customer concentration and reliance on the U.S. exploration and production market; our international operations; the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; operating hazards present in the oil and natural gas and utilities industries and substantial liability claims, including catastrophic well incidents; our contracts that can be terminated or downsized by our customers without penalty; our product offering and market expansion; our ability to attract, retain, and develop qualified leaders, key employees, and skilled personnel; our expanding services in the utilities sector, which may require unionized labor; the price and availability of raw materials; inflation; capital investments, business acquisitions, and joint ventures; our market competition; technological developments and intellectual property; severe weather, natural disasters, and seasonality; public health crises, epidemics, and pandemics; our cost and continued availability of borrowed funds, including noncompliance with debt covenants; environmental laws and regulations; our legal compliance; the inherent limitations of insurance coverage; income taxes; cybersecurity breaches or business system disruptions; our ability to execute on strategic actions, including whether any transaction will take place in connection with the strategic review of our Fluids Systems division; our divestitures; activist stockholders that may attempt to effect changes at our Company or acquire control over our Company; share repurchases; and our amended and restated bylaws, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain what such stockholders believe to be a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. Newpark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be obtained at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as through our website at www.newpark.com.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Revenues $ 183,256

$ 200,030

$ 194,144

$ 383,286

$ 370,582 Cost of revenues 150,170

164,738

168,206

314,908

319,194 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,576

25,410

24,330

50,986

48,763 Other operating (income) loss, net (1,184)

(261)

(80)

(1,445)

(30) Impairments and other charges 2,816

—

7,905

2,816

7,905 Operating income (loss) 5,878

10,143

(6,217)

16,021

(5,250)



















Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (102)

319

(583)

217

(519) Interest expense, net 2,146

2,089

1,638

4,235

2,844 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,834

7,735

(7,272)

11,569

(7,575)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,132

2,115

480

4,247

(2,344) Net income (loss) $ 1,702

$ 5,620

$ (7,752)

$ 7,322

$ (5,231)



















Calculation of EPS:

















Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ 1,702

$ 5,620

$ (7,752)

$ 7,322

$ (5,231)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 85,761

88,573

92,657

87,159

92,389 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 1,712

1,997

—

1,853

— Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 87,473

90,570

92,657

89,012

92,389



















Net income (loss) per common share - basic: $ 0.02

$ 0.06

$ (0.08)

$ 0.08

$ (0.06) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: $ 0.02

$ 0.06

$ (0.08)

$ 0.08

$ (0.06)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Revenues

















Fluids Systems $ 135,181

$ 144,174

$ 145,261

$ 279,355

$ 286,275 Industrial Solutions 48,075

55,856

48,883

103,931

84,307 Industrial Blending —

—

—

—

— Total revenues $ 183,256

$ 200,030

$ 194,144

$ 383,286

$ 370,582



















Operating income (loss)

















Fluids Systems $ 1,965

$ 3,466

$ 425

$ 5,431

$ 3,799 Industrial Solutions 12,774

14,483

9,754

27,257

16,112 Industrial Blending —

—

(8,912)

—

(9,798) Corporate office (8,861)

(7,806)

(7,484)

(16,667)

(15,363) Total operating income (loss) $ 5,878

$ 10,143

$ (6,217)

$ 16,021

$ (5,250)



















Segment operating margin

















Fluids Systems 1.5 %

2.4 %

0.3 %

1.9 %

1.3 % Industrial Solutions 26.6 %

25.9 %

20.0 %

26.2 %

19.1 %

Summarized operating results (including charges in the Fluids Systems non-GAAP reconciliation table) of our now exited Excalibar business and Gulf of Mexico operations, both included in the Fluids Systems segment historical results, are shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Revenues

















Excalibar $ —

$ —

$ 12,099

$ —

$ 26,445 Gulf of Mexico —

—

7,412

—

10,106 Total revenues $ —

$ —

$ 19,511

$ —

$ 36,551



















Operating income (loss)

















Excalibar $ —

$ (77)

$ 817

$ (77)

$ 1,650 Gulf of Mexico (2,107)

(2,311)

(3,643)

(4,418)

(6,260) Total operating income (loss) $ (2,107)

$ (2,388)

$ (2,826)

$ (4,495)

$ (4,610)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,353

$ 23,182 Receivables, net 193,365

242,247 Inventories 147,113

149,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,231

10,966 Total current assets 377,062

425,966







Property, plant and equipment, net 194,584

193,099 Operating lease assets 22,549

23,769 Goodwill 47,273

47,110 Other intangible assets, net 18,766

20,215 Deferred tax assets 2,480

2,275 Other assets 2,237

2,441 Total assets $ 664,951

$ 714,875







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 21,654

$ 22,438 Accounts payable 79,437

93,633 Accrued liabilities 39,327

46,871 Total current liabilities 140,418

162,942







Long-term debt, less current portion 76,466

91,677 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 18,844

19,816 Deferred tax liabilities 7,780

8,121 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,310

9,291 Total liabilities 250,818

291,847







Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 111,669,464 and 111,451,999 shares issued, respectively) 1,117

1,115 Paid-in capital 637,435

641,266 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,884)

(67,186) Retained earnings 3,903

2,489 Treasury stock, at cost (24,889,137 and 21,751,232 shares, respectively) (163,438)

(154,656) Total stockholders' equity 414,133

423,028 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 664,951

$ 714,875

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 7,322

$ (5,231) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations:





Impairments and other non-cash charges 2,816

7,905 Depreciation and amortization 15,803

20,563 Stock-based compensation expense 3,298

3,198 Provision for deferred income taxes (916)

(6,918) Credit loss expense 464

447 Gain on sale of assets (1,649)

(2,001) Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 274

587 Change in assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in receivables 39,324

(5,350) Increase in inventories (3,440)

(38,660) Increase in other assets (3,187)

(5,196) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (14,453)

12,208 Decrease in accrued liabilities and other (8,808)

(4,563) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 36,848

(23,011)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (15,347)

(9,515) Proceeds from divestitures 18,086

— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,304

1,943 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,043

(7,572)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 149,253

156,420 Payments on lines of credit (167,435)

(129,914) Proceeds from term loan —

3,754 Debt issuance costs —

(997) Purchases of treasury stock (21,966)

(2,537) Other financing activities (2,864)

296 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (43,012)

27,022







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 332

(1,412)







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (789)

(4,973) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 25,061

29,489 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 24,272

$ 24,516

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Net Leverage.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,702

$ 5,620

$ (7,752)

$ 7,322

$ (5,231) Impairments and other charges 2,816

—

7,905

2,816

7,905 Facility exit costs and other, net 2,107

2,292

1,031

4,399

1,031 Severance costs 1,169

955

153

2,124

520 Tax on adjustments (1,019)

(682)

(249)

(1,701)

(326) Tax benefit on restructuring of certain subsidiary legal entities —

—

—

—

(3,111) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP) $ 6,775

$ 8,185

$ 1,088

$ 14,960

$ 788



















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP) $ 6,775

$ 8,185

$ 1,088

$ 14,960

$ 788



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 85,761

88,573

92,657

87,159

92,389 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 1,712

1,997

1,794

1,853

1,807 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 87,473

90,570

94,451

89,012

94,196



















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP): $ 0.08

$ 0.09

$ 0.01

$ 0.17

$ 0.01

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table reconciles the Company's net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Revenues $ 183,256

$ 200,030

$ 194,144

$ 383,286

$ 370,582



















Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,702

$ 5,620

$ (7,752)

$ 7,322

$ (5,231) Interest expense, net 2,146

2,089

1,638

4,235

2,844 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,132

2,115

480

4,247

(2,344) Depreciation and amortization 7,908

7,895

10,111

15,803

20,563 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 13,888

17,719

4,477

31,607

15,832 Impairments and other charges 2,816

—

7,905

2,816

7,905 Facility exit costs and other, net 1,944

2,292

761

4,236

761 Severance costs 1,169

955

153

2,124

520 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 19,817

$ 20,966

$ 13,296

$ 40,783

$ 25,018 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 10.8 %

10.5 %

6.8 %

10.6 %

6.8 %

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 7,404

$ 29,444

$ (25,801)

$ 36,848

$ (23,011) Capital expenditures (8,375)

(6,972)

(1,894)

(15,347)

(9,515) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,564

740

1,368

2,304

1,943 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 593

$ 23,212

$ (26,327)

$ 23,805

$ (30,583)

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's segment operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Revenues $ 135,181

$ 144,174

$ 145,261

$ 279,355

$ 286,275 Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,965

$ 3,466

$ 425

$ 5,431

$ 3,799 Depreciation and amortization 1,961

1,975

3,862

3,936

7,919 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 3,926

5,441

4,287

9,367

11,718 Impairments and other charges 2,816

—

—

2,816

— Facility exit costs and other, net 1,944

2,292

—

4,236

— Severance costs 148

955

84

1,103

235 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 8,834

$ 8,688

$ 4,371

$ 17,522

$ 11,953 Operating Margin (GAAP) 1.5 %

2.4 %

0.3 %

1.9 %

1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 6.5 %

6.0 %

3.0 %

6.3 %

4.2 %

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Revenues $ 48,075

$ 55,856

$ 48,883

$ 103,931

$ 84,307 Operating income (GAAP) 12,774

$ 14,483

$ 9,754

$ 27,257

$ 16,112 Depreciation and amortization 5,277

5,257

5,362

10,534

10,804 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 18,051

19,740

15,116

37,791

26,916 Severance costs 92

—

93

92

161 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 18,143

$ 19,740

$ 15,209

$ 37,883

$ 27,077 Operating Margin (GAAP) 26.6 %

25.9 %

20.0 %

26.2 %

19.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 37.7 %

35.3 %

31.1 %

36.5 %

32.1 %

Industrial Blending Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Revenues $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ —

$ —

$ (8,912)

$ —

$ (9,798) Depreciation and amortization —

—

270

—

540 EBITDA (non-GAAP) —

—

(8,642)

—

(9,258) Impairment —

—

7,905

—

7,905 Facility exit costs and other, net —

—

761

—

761 Severance costs —

—

(24)

—

124 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (468)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Trailing Twelve Months ("TTM")

Consolidated Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) September 30,

2022

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Revenues $ 219,853

$ 225,159

$ 200,030

$ 183,256

$ 828,298 Net income (GAAP) $ (24,595)

$ 8,992

$ 5,620

$ 1,702

$ (8,281) Interest expense, net 1,875

2,321

2,089

2,146

8,431 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,834

3,881

2,115

2,132

10,962 Depreciation and amortization 9,696

8,351

7,895

7,908

33,850 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (10,190)

23,545

17,719

13,888

44,962 Impairments and other charges 29,417

—

—

2,816

32,233 Gain on divestiture —

(3,596)

—

—

(3,596) Facility exit costs and other, net 388

1,303

2,292

1,944

5,927 Severance costs —

216

955

1,169

2,340 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 19,615

$ 21,468

$ 20,966

$ 19,817

$ 81,866 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 8.9 %

9.5 %

10.5 %

10.8 %

9.9 %

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) September 30,

2022

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Revenues $ 168,621

$ 167,705

$ 144,174

$ 135,181

$ 615,681 Operating income (GAAP) $ (24,193)

$ 4,828

$ 3,466

$ 1,965

$ (13,934) Depreciation and amortization 3,598

2,358

1,975

1,961

9,892 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (20,595)

7,186

5,441

3,926

(4,042) Impairments and other charges 29,417

—

—

2,816

32,233 Gain on divestiture —

(971)

—

—

(971) Facility exit costs and other, net —

1,000

2,292

1,944

5,236 Severance costs —

163

955

148

1,266 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 8,822

$ 7,378

$ 8,688

$ 8,834

$ 33,722 Operating Margin (GAAP) (14.3) %

2.9 %

2.4 %

1.5 %

(2.3) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 5.2 %

4.4 %

6.0 %

6.5 %

5.5 %



Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) September 30,

2022

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Revenues $ 51,232

$ 57,454

$ 55,856

$ 48,075

$ 212,617 Operating income (GAAP) $ 10,036

$ 17,751

$ 14,483

$ 12,774

$ 55,044 Depreciation and amortization 5,367

5,482

5,257

5,277

21,383 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 15,403

23,233

19,740

18,051

76,427 Severance costs —

53

—

92

145 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 15,403

$ 23,286

$ 19,740

$ 18,143

$ 76,572 Operating Margin (GAAP) 19.6 %

30.9 %

25.9 %

26.6 %

25.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 30.1 %

40.5 %

35.3 %

37.7 %

36.0 %

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Net Debt and Net Leverage

The following table reconciles the Company's total debt calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of Net Debt and Net Leverage:

(In thousands) June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

June 30,

2022 Current debt $ 21,654

$ 22,438

$ 22,484 Long-term debt, less current portion 76,466

91,677

121,975 Total Debt 98,120

114,115

144,459 Less: cash and cash equivalents (22,353)

(23,182)

(20,159) Net Debt $ 75,767

$ 90,933

$ 124,300











Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) - TTM $ 81,866

$ 66,101

$ 44,904











Net Leverage 0.9x

1.4x

2.8x

