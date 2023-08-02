Anterix Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its first quarter fiscal 2024 results and filed its 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

First quarter fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents of $29.0 million as of June 30, 2023

Entered into a $30.0 million spectrum sale agreement with Lower Colorado River Authority

Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 9 counties and recorded a gain on exchange of narrowband licenses for broadband licenses of $10.8 million

Cash used in operations was $8.2 million

Incurred spectrum clearing costs of $5.2 million

The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at https://www.investors.anterix.com/Q12024.

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. For more information, visit: www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 (Unaudited, thousands, except share data)



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023







ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,033

$ 43,182 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,803

16,277 Total current assets 43,836

59,459 Property and equipment, net 2,541

3,606 Right of use assets, net 3,088

3,371 Intangible assets 215,795

202,044 Other assets 14,068

10,078 Total assets $ 279,328

$ 278,558 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,793

$ 6,624 Due to related parties —

533 Operating lease liabilities 1,662

1,725 Contingent liability 20,249

20,249 Deferred revenue 2,896

2,769 Total current liabilities 32,600

31,900 Operating lease liabilities 2,597

2,922 Deferred revenue 57,255

57,990 Deferred income tax 5,168

5,440 Other liabilities 513

513 Total liabilities 98,133

98,765 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and

no shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 19,047,159 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 18,921,999 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 521,680

518,160 Accumulated deficit (340,487)

(338,369) Total stockholders' equity 181,195

179,793 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 279,328

$ 278,558

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

2023

2022 Spectrum revenues $ 608

$ 335







Operating expenses





General and administrative 11,673

11,359 Sales and support 1,275

1,236 Product development 1,069

1,096 Depreciation and amortization 246

362 Operating expenses 14,263

14,053 Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net (10,785)

(648) (Gain) loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net (31)

2 Loss from operations (2,839)

(13,072) Interest income 386

17 Other income 95

59 Loss before income taxes (2,358)

(12,996) Income tax (benefit) expense (240)

200 Net loss $ (2,118)

$ (13,196)







Net loss per common share basic and diluted $ (0.11)

$ (0.71) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 18,951,046

18,619,459

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended June 30,

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss $ (2,118)

$ (13,196) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 246

362 Non-cash compensation expense attributable to stock awards 4,265

4,128 Deferred income taxes (272)

200 Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net (10,785)

(648) (Gain) loss on disposal of long-lived assets, net (31)

2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Prepaid expenses and other assets 563

1,180 Right of use assets 283

238 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,169

(1,460) Due to related parties (533)

24 Operating lease liabilities (388)

(327) Deferred revenue (608)

(335) Net cash used in operating activities (8,209)

(9,832) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits (5,170)

(6,650) Purchases of equipment (25)

(6) Net cash used in investing activities (5,195)

(6,656) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from stock option exercises 7

872 Repurchase of common stock —

(2,725) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock (752)

(827) Net cash used in financing activities (745)

(2,680) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (14,149)

(19,168) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





Beginning of the period 43,182

105,624 End of the period $ 29,033

$ 86,456 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





Cash paid during the period:





Taxes paid $ 1

$ — Non-cash investing activity:





Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses $ 438

$ 4

