ICE Thermal Harvesting Closes Financing Agreement

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICE Thermal Harvesting, LLC ("ICE") announced today the closing of a large project finance facility with Gardner Capital Specialty Capital ("Gardner"). The committed facility of $150 million can be expanded to accommodate the growth trajectory of ICE over the next 5 years. ICE will utilize the facility provided through Gardner to fund the construction and deployment of ICE's patented modular heat-to-power systems to clients across multiple industries and geographies.

(PRNewsfoto/ICE Thermal Harvesting) (PRNewswire)

"This unique structure provided by Gardner delivers us access to capital to scale rapidly and in a non-dilutive manner" says Carrie Murtland, co-founder of ICE. The structure of the deal also includes a clear path to leverage the investment tax credits included in the recent Inflation Reduction Act applicable to waste heat-to-power systems, which creates additional value for ICE and its clients. This financing will further help speed the growth and adoption of this emission-free distributed power source.

"Gardner is excited to support the deployment and growth of heat-to-power systems through our long-term partnership with ICE, and it's novel application of climate technology to an untapped market" says Donna Lilley, COO of Gardner. "Our access to tax equity and project financing expertise will allow ICE to offer flexible solutions to their clients and quickly scale the business while focusing on the core goals of the firm."

About ICE

ICE provides emission-free power to clients across multiple industries by employing the patented modular ICE PACK systems. ICE generates power from industrial waste heat and sells that power back to clients behind the meter. Clients benefit from reduced emissions, lower power demand charges, higher operational efficiencies, and enhanced power reliability. ICE is currently deploying several additional projects to the field, following a successful pilot earlier this year.

ICE is backed by Geneses Capital Management, a Houston-based firm focused primarily on opportunities across the energy and industrial landscape.

About Gardner

Gardner Capital Specialty Group is a private equity firm specializing in tax equity and project financing for renewable energy, climate technology, and green infrastructure projects. Gardner is also a long-time leader in affordable housing development, tax equity syndication, low-income housing tax credits, and historic tax credits. Gardner portfolio includes operating assets in over 32 states and development partners across the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ICE Thermal Harvesting