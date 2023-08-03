Biobeat Has Completed Integration with Epic and Is Now Available for Large Scale Hospital Implementations

Biobeat Has Completed Integration with Epic and Is Now Available for Large Scale Hospital Implementations

Integration of Biobeat with Epic enables seamless data transfer and enhances the staff's vital signs checks workflow

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobeat , a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today its Epic EHR integration completion. This integration will foster Biobeat roots in the US healthcare system and achieve large scale implementation, growing beyond current pilots and use cases.

This integration allows patient's vital signs to transfer from the Biobeat RPM devices directly to the EHR, reducing the medical staff's burden and enhancing their workflow. Biobeat team estimates that by using their devices and system in the hospital settings they can reduce about 90 minutes a day per medical staff member from their vital signs checks routine, enabling them to focus more on the patient's care and outcomes.

Key features:

Seamless vital sign data transfer to hospital's EHR.

Enhancing and simplifying the medical staff's workflow – Focusing on the patient care and outcomes.

Reducing the time needed from vital signs check routine – Saving costs.

More health data (can reach 1,440 data points per vital per day) – For research and patient deterioration tools.

"Our Integration with Epic is part of our strategy to implement our solution at a large scale, this is the first out of several we have planned for both in patient, hospital at home and nursing home" said Johanan May, Co- Founder and CTO of Biobeat.

"Epic Systems is one of the largest providers of health information technology and plays a significant role in the healthcare system. Achieving this amazing milestone will enable us to implement our remote patient monitoring solution and scale successfully in multiple hospitals in the US" said Arik Ben Ishay, Co- Founder and CEO of Biobeat.

*Disclaimer – Epic does not endorse or recommend the Biobeat platform. Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation

About Biobeat

Biobeat provides a comprehensive wearable remote patient monitoring platform designed to elevate the standard of care for both short and long-term healthcare environments. Biobeat's disposable short-term chest-monitor and long-term wrist-monitor continuously provide accurate patient readings of 13 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, stroke volume, cardiac output, one lead ECG (only chest-monitor) and more. Aggregated patient health data is viewed by medical staff via Biobeat's secure HIPPA and GDPR compliant cloud-based patient management platform, which utilizes an automated real-time early warning score (EWS) system that incorporates advanced AI-based algorithms to provide alerts on patient health status and potential deterioration. Biobeat's wearable devices are the first devices to be FDA-Cleared for cuffless non-invasive PPG-based blood pressure monitoring and are also CE Mark certified. Founded in 2016, Biobeat is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

For more information, visit: https://www.bio-beat.com/ .

