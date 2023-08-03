Recorded Future Named a Leader in External Threat Intelligence Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future , the largest threat intelligence company, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named Recorded Future as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Service Providers ." The report, which states "external cyber threat intelligence is now a necessary foundational component of any organization's cybersecurity defenses," recognizes that "Recorded Future is best known for its extensive open source threat intelligence.

The Forrester evaluation notes, "Recorded Future is an easy-to-use yet powerful threat intelligence solution. Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud is composed of nine specific threat intelligence modules, strategically designed and grouped for specific use cases and user personas. This allows customers to expand their deployment as they mature." The report goes on to note that Recorded Future boasts "over 10 billion entities in its Intelligence Graph ecosystem, which serves as the foundation for the Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud," further stating, "reference customers believe that Recorded Future's open-source threat intelligence is best in class..."

"We agree with Forrester that threat intelligence is a foundational component of cybersecurity defense. Recorded Future's mission is to secure our world with Intelligence, and we believe being recognized as a Leader validates the work we're doing with over 1,750 clients across the Globe. " — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

With Recorded Future, organizations gain real-time visibility into expanding attack surfaces and threat landscapes, allowing them to act with the speed and confidence needed to reduce risk and securely drive business. The Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud elevates existing security defenses by enhancing the depth and breadth of protection. Organizations receive real-time insights into threats and attacks before they impact, enabling them to stay ahead of attackers at the speed and scale of today's threat environment.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,750 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

