DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studying just got easier! Five Star®, a leader in student-focused school products, recently added to its product line and updated the Five Star Study App that combines pen and paper notes with digital organization and studying to include compatibility with new select Five Star academic planners and storage & organization items like folders, binders and expanding files.

Studying Just Got Easier: Five Star® Study App Now Compatible with Select Academic Planners, Storage & Organization Items and College-Ruled Notetaking Products. Scan and organize handwritten notes, make flashcards from handouts and sync your planner to your phone. To learn more about the app, visit FiveStarBuiltStrong.com/notetaking-study-app. (PRNewswire)

Students have been loving the ability to turn their handwritten notes into flashcards and organize them in digital folders. Now, with new app features and functionality with additional Five Star items, students can continue to up their study and organization game.

Prioritize important tasks, provide descriptions, and check off completed assignments to get a clearer overview of the day when the app is paired with select Five Star planners. Simply scan the planner and sync to the in-app calendar, a phone's iCal/Google Calendar and the iOS Reminders app to track assignments and upcoming events in a snap! Handwritten notes and handouts in compatible Five Star notetaking products and folders can also be scanned, turned into digital flashcards and linked to Google Drive for sharing with classmates and on the go access by mobile device. Additional search function and subfolder capabilities, set to launch this summer, will continue to enhance the finding and categorizing of notes.

"Teachers see the enduring power of paper and taking handwritten notes to remember key information in the classroom," said Grace Szabo, Brand Manager – School Brands, ACCO Brands. "The Five Star Study App merges this traditional study approach with the digital lifestyle of today's students, allowing them to access written classroom notes and handouts while on the move and at their convenience. The additional benefit of being able to sync their planner to the app allows students to not only study, but also organize their assignments like a pro."

To scan handwritten notes in the app, students fully shade in the triangles on app-compatible notetaking products, make sure the paper is smooth, and then square up the page by positioning the corner markers on the page within the brackets on their device's screen. For Five Star folders, binders and expanding files, handouts are inserted into the clearview front pocket, lined up within allotted brackets and then scanned. Five Star Planner pages are scanned within page brackets to sync with their phone.

The app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play, and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com

