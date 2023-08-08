EmitBio to Present Research on Novel Light-Based Antiviral Therapy at the World Congress on Infectious Diseases

Presentation Covers Results From the Company's Phase II Dose Finding COVID-19 Clinical Trial



MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmitBio Inc. is excited to announce its participation in the World Congress on Infectious Diseases, scheduled to take place from October 23 to 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. EmitBio has been invited as a distinguished speaker at this premier event and will present findings from the Phase II clinical study of its RD-X19 treatment device* in individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Dr. Jacob Kocher, Director of Virology for EmitBio, will present the findings of EmitBio's sham-controlled dose-finding study of 216 subjects conducted at multiple clinical sites across the United States. In this study, EmitBio evaluated the safety and efficacy of its novel light-based therapy RD-X19, an investigational handheld, self-administered medical device. The RD-X19 delivers precise doses of high energy blue light to the posterior oropharynx and surrounding tissues, providing a potential new outpatient treatment option for COVID-19. In the study, the device was well-tolerated and showed promising results in improving symptomatic relief, particularly in subjects aged 40 years and above with mild COVID-19. Additionally, EmitBio's research showed the light-based therapy achieved these antiviral effects without disrupting the oral microbiome, a crucial finding further illustrating the device's safety and potential for clinical use.

"It is an honor to present our findings to the global community of experts at the World Congress on Infectious Diseases," said Dr. Kocher. "COVID-19 remains a significant disease on the world stage as the virus continues to mutate and present new challenges to public health measures. Our mechanism of action works on both the virus and the host to provide synergistic effects and an overall antiviral environment in the upper respiratory tract not afforded by currently available oral antivirals. This unique combination has the added benefit of making this technology variant agnostic and therefore is an important finding for treatment of current and future coronavirus threats."

EmitBio's technology utilizes precise, monochromatic wavelengths of visible light to combat infectious diseases, particularly diseases stemming from respiratory viral infections caused by coronaviruses. EmitBio's studies have shown that certain wavelengths and doses of visible light exhibit potent antiviral effects by inactivating cell-free SARS-CoV-2 and reducing viral titers in productive infection models of the human airway.

COVID-19 is caused following infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) which is transmitted via respiratory droplets and aerosols. Since identification, SARS-CoV-2 has mutated heavily, leading to the emergence of novel variants characterized by increased transmissibility, increased disease severity, and/or the ability to evade existing public health measures. According to the WHO, COVID-19 has resulted in nearly 800 million cases and 7 million deaths globally. Current CDC data (August 2023), including emergency department visits, test positivity rate, and wastewater surveillance indicate increasing COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The World Congress on Infectious Diseases aggregates public health specialists from around the world promoting exchange of the most up-to-date information on topics impacting the emergence, transmission, and management of infectious diseases. The global summit will be centered on recent clinical cases of significant interest for faculty, researchers, scientists, healthcare professionals, practitioners, public healthcare specialists, clinicians, industry representatives and fellows from the Infectious Disease discipline committed to advancing medical solutions that have a profound impact on public health.

EmitBio Inc., an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is a life science company using the precise delivery of light to stimulate, heal, and protect the body. With an experienced team of internationally recognized light science specialists and experts in immunology and virology life sciences, EmitBio is committed to transforming the treatment of respiratory infectious diseases through innovation and cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit www.emitbio.com . EmitBio, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

