Ascend Vision Partners Collaborates with Mills Eye + Facial Surgery to Advance Eye Care Services in Pensacola

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Vision Partners ("AVP"), a leading provider of comprehensive business services for eye care professionals, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Mills Eye + Facial Surgery, a state-of-the-art eye care practice in Pensacola, Fla. The partnership will enhance the quality of eye care services offered to patients in the region, leveraging the expertise of both AVP and Mills Eye's esteemed medical and professional teams.

Chad Tomlinson, Chief Growth Officer at Ascend Vision Partners, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "we are thrilled to join forces with Dr. Mills and the clinical care team at Mills Eye + Facial Surgery. By leveraging AVP's comprehensive administrative support services, we look forward to enabling the esteemed medical professionals at Mills Eye to devote their undivided attention to their patients, ensuring optimal eye health and happiness."

AVP's mission is to empower eye doctors to provide clinically-excellent care by providing comprehensive administrative solutions that enable partner doctors to prioritize their patients. The partnership with Mills Eye + Facial Surgery further reinforces AVP's reach and commitment to enabling the delivery of top-notch eye care services across the Southeastern United States.

Mills Eye + Facial Surgery takes pride in staying at the forefront of eye care advancements while emphasizing patient education and happiness. The practice's medical staff features the expertise of Dr. David Mills, a board-certified ophthalmic surgeon and oculofacial plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgeon, and Dr. Wes Mayes, an esteemed optometrist. Together, their combined decades of experience and dedication make Mills Eye + Facial Surgery a premier choice for exceptional eye care.

Dr. Mills commented, "Partnering with Ascend Vision Partners is an exciting step towards further elevating our eye care services. With AVP's support, we can streamline our business operations and focus on delivering the best possible care to our patients. Our commitment to utilizing the latest advances in eye care, coupled with AVP's expertise, will create a seamless and fulfilling experience for those we serve."

Dr. Mayes also expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At Mills Eye + Facial Surgery, we have always prioritized patients' well-being, and this collaboration allows us to enhance our patient-focused approach even further. With AVP handling the business aspects, we can continue to concentrate on providing superior diagnosis and treatment to our valued patients."

The partnership between Ascend Vision Partners and Mills Eye + Facial Surgery, backed by the expertise of Chicago Pacific Founders, heralds a new era of exceptional eye care services in Pensacola, Fla. Patients can expect a seamless and satisfying experience, combining AVP's comprehensive business support with the cutting-edge expertise of Mills Eye's medical staff.

About Ascend Vision Partners

Established in 2022, Ascend Vision Partners delivers custom business solutions for eye care professionals, allowing ophthalmologists and optometrists to focus entirely on patient care. Building on a clinical tradition spanning over 62 years, AVP's partners leverage experience, best-in-class information technology and cutting-edge equipment to deliver industry leading ophthalmologic outcomes. Our team of 300 employees is dedicated to providing exceptional eye care to over 250,000 patients annually across the southeastern U.S. Explore more at:

About Mills Eye + Facial Surgery

Mills Eye + Facial Surgery is a state-of-the-art eye care practice located in Pensacola, Fla. Led by Dr. David Mills, a board-certified ophthalmic surgeon and oculofacial plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgeon, and Dr. Wes Mayes, a highly regarded optometrist, the practice is dedicated to providing top-notch eye care services with an emphasis on patient education and happiness. Learn more at www.millseye.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Chicago Pacific Founders is a leading investment advisor that manages private funds, focusing exclusively on investments in growth companies within value-based care innovation, healthcare services, AI and tech-enabled healthcare services. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives and investment professionals with a passion for and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

