Elation Health and Suvida Healthcare Partner To Help Underserved Seniors Thrive

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced a partnership with Suvida Healthcare , an advanced primary care group focused on delivering high-quality, culturally competent care to Medicare-eligible Hispanic adults.

"After an in-depth evaluation of dominant vendors in the EMR space, Elation emerged as the clear leader for a risk-bearing group like Suvida," said Dr. Ana Fuentevilla, Chief Medical Officer at Suvida Healthcare. "The platform's ability to support value-based care operations in a scalable way while simultaneously supporting our multidisciplinary teams contributed to our selection. We are confident that our partnership with Elation will enable us to meaningfully impact the quality of life of the patients we serve."

Suvida was founded by Fuentevilla and CEO Austin Pittman, former CEO of OptumCare, a UnitedHealth Group company providing information and technology-enabled health services and care delivery. At a pivotal time in the business, Pittman built the largest, most financially successful clinical organization in America. Previously, as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community & State, Pittman led a $40 billion enterprise and one of the largest Medicaid platforms in the country. Pittman thrives on the challenges of solving tough business and societal problems with more than 25 years of executive leadership in the healthcare industry.

Given this leadership, partnering with Elation, the solution of choice for primary care visionaries, makes sense as it delivers a clinical-first EHR platform to Suvida providers. The platform includes APIs and analytics solutions that enable innovation and drive desired clinical, operational, and financial outcomes, along with Elation's deep expertise in helping high-value primary care customers succeed in value-based care payment arrangements.

Powering the largest network of independent primary care organizations in the U.S., Elation's EHR is used across traditional and progressive care settings, including independent practices, onsite employer clinics, at-home models, and hybrid teams, to drive success in Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and other quality programs by helping practitioners close care gaps and improve patient outcomes.

"We are proud of our leadership position in the market and are thrilled to partner with Suvida to further engage their physicians and empower them to deliver high-value care to their patients," said Kyna Fong, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Elation Health. "Our mission at Elation is to make our platform the EHR of choice for primary care–led groups, especially those engaged in value-based care payment structures. We are committed to helping physicians improve patient outcomes while getting fairly paid to do so; it's exactly why we started Elation over a decade ago."

High-quality, effective primary care is rooted in a strong physician-patient relationship and requires thoughtful and innovative technology designed to enhance the clinical experience. Elation's approach to primary care technology stands apart because of its clinical-first design, intuitive charting, seamless integrations, and developer capabilities. These features along with Elation's modern, cloud-native platform support enterprise clients in achieving success in value-based care delivery, driving results such as 30% healthcare cost savings and 4x reduction in referrals to high-cost specialists. Elation's tiered implementation and training packages along with its technical consulting services have enabled Suvida to see its first patients on the Elation platform, and Elation's automation and customizable alerts will ensure Suvida performs in its value-based contracts.

About Suvida Healthcare

Suvida Healthcare is a multidisciplinary primary care program built to address the physical, behavioral, social, and cultural needs of Medicare-eligible Hispanic seniors and those who care for them in neighborhoods across the United States. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Suvida Healthcare delivers a transformative, culturally competent approach to healthcare for underserved seniors that improves the overall quality of life of its patients, their caregivers, and the neighborhoods it serves. For more information, visit www.suvidahealthcare.com.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for high-value primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative EHR platform — that helps primary care organizations start, grow, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation supports primary care clinicians by relieving administrative burden and restoring the doctor-patient relationship so that they can return to the craft of medicine. The company serves 24,000 clinicians caring for more than 12 million Americans, including thousands of small independent practices and large prominent digital health innovators. Elation Health is looking at another year of advancement ahead, securing $50 million in Series D funding in 2022 with plans to keep investing in technology and services as it continues to rapidly scale. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

