RainFocus Announces Annual Flagship Event for 2024 in Salt Lake City

INSIGHT 2024 includes a comprehensive event program starting in fall 2023 and invites attendees to engage with leaders from events, marketing, technology, and beyond

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced that registration for RainFocus INSIGHT 2024 is now live. With the theme "Amplifying Impact," the INSIGHT program will bring together individuals from events, marketing, technology, and more to discover powerful data, trends, and solutions. It kicks off in November with a series of virtual events leading up to the hybrid INSIGHT conference, which will be held Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City and online.

Key Dates:

INSIGHT Premiere: Nov. 15, 2023 (VIRTUAL) — Get a guided tour of the INSIGHT event portal, ask questions, access a sneak peek of sessions, and get involved in the RainFocus event game.

INSIGHT Preparation: Jan. 24, 2024 (VIRTUAL) — Prepare to maximize your INSIGHT experience by planning your on-site event agenda, scheduling meetings, connecting with attendees, and learning pro tips ahead of the conference.

INSIGHT Conference: Jan. 30–Feb. 1, 2024 (HYBRID) — Join RainFocus in Salt Lake City and online to watch inspiring keynotes, attend breakout sessions, engage in workshops, network, and more.

INSIGHT Encore: Feb. 15, 2024 (VIRTUAL) — Gain complete access to detailed event metrics and feedback to bring to future events.

"INSIGHT 2024 is building on the incredible momentum of this year's event. We're expanding beyond how to create and plan unified event experiences to demonstrating how to amplify the impact of those event experiences," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "We understand the heightened need to prove ROI now and in the immediate future. Through inspiring case studies, bold industry predictions, practical workshops, and peer networking, INSIGHT 2024 will provide a welcoming space for the brightest industry and event marketing leaders to connect and share best practices for gaining actionable insights."

Attendees can unlock the full potential of their event journey by customizing their INSIGHT experience. Opportunities include selecting keynotes, breakout sessions, and workshops through RainFocus' role-based agendas; integrated networking with peers, RainFocus experts, and industry-leading partners virtually or in person; participating in the INSIGHT event game to earn points and win prizes; and attending evening events and entertainment.

RainFocus is also currently accepting speaker submissions. Potential speakers interested in sharing industry best practices, new concepts, and exceptional use cases of the RainFocus platform are encouraged to apply. Additionally, sponsorship opportunities and nominations for the annual Innovation Awards are now open.

Early-bird pricing closes on Nov. 30, 2023. Register today for the best rate and a special early-bird gift.

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

